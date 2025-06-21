Expect more outages in Malibu

Utility Officials Warn Public Safety Power Shutoffs could become more frequent and longer this fire season

Malibu residents and others in high-fire-risk areas across Southern California could experience more frequent — and longer — power shutoffs this year as utility officials update criteria for Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), a measure used to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires sparked by electrical equipment.

Gabriela Ornelas, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison (SCE), confirmed with The Malibu Times that the utility company has updated and expanded its criteria for when PSPS events are triggered. The changes are a response to increasingly volatile weather patterns, below-average rainfall, dry vegetation, and persistent high winds — all of which contribute to greater wildfire risks.

“We continually update our criteria,” said Director of Corporate Communications Kathleen Dunleavy of SCE’s policies on preemptive power shutoffs. “We realize any loss of power is a hardship.”

Ornelas explained more. “The criteria includes wind speed, dry vegetation, and low humidity. What we’re seeing with changing weather conditions — below average rainfall and extended periods of high winds — increases the potential for wildfire to spread. And it indicates that we may need to implement public safety power shutoffs more often to reduce the risk of fires from utility equipment.”

Ornelas elaborated that under the new guidelines, wind speed thresholds have been adjusted lower to reflect the heightened risk, and the utility is also placing a greater emphasis on fuel moisture — meaning the dryness of both live and dead vegetation. Applying the new criteria to last year’s weather suggests there could be 20 to 40% more PSPS events this year, with outages potentially affecting twice as many customers.

“There may be more frequent and longer use of PSPS required this year,” Ornelas said, “including in areas that have not experienced PSPS in the past.”

Now included in SCE’s designation as a high fire risk area (HFRA) are “communities in San Bernardino, Riverside, and parts of Los Angeles County like Pomona and San Dimas added to the HFRA designation,” according to Ornelas. “Additionally, we’re expanding the precautionary boundaries around existing high-fire risk areas.”

While Malibu has experienced PSPS events since 2018, the expansions of boundaries around existing HFRAs, brings approximately 123,000 more customer accounts into scope for potential shutoffs.

“Just to explain that in very simple terms,” Ornelas said, “there are 47,000 customer accounts in areas newly considered high risk, and then there are 123,000 customer accounts in areas that were already high risk but are now seeing those risk boundaries expand.”

To clarify, one “customer account” typically refers to an account holder or household, but actual individuals impacted could be much greater, depending on family size or business type.

The threat of longer and more frequent shutoffs has sparked concerns from residents and business owners already weary from previous fire seasons. The shutdowns, while designed to prevent deadly fires, can bring significant hardship — interrupting medical equipment, closing businesses, disrupting refrigeration of food supplies, and leaving neighborhoods in the dark for days.

Ornelas acknowledged the hardship, but emphasized that PSPS is a necessary safety tool.

“PSPS is an important public safety tool that we use during extreme weather conditions,” she said. “As we’re seeing those weather conditions continue and evolve, we’re also evolving PSPS to improve public safety.”

The challenge, she pointed out, is that California’s wildfire risk isn’t static — it’s worsening year by year. By adapting PSPS criteria now, SCE says it hopes to get ahead of conditions that could otherwise prove deadly.

“We understand that these power shutoffs can be inconvenient and difficult for our customers,” Ornelas said, “but they’re absolutely critical for preventing fires that could endanger entire communities.”

As of now, SCE is only encouraging customers —especially those in high-fire risk zones — to make sure they’re prepared, with emergency kits, backup power options if needed for medical devices, and up-to-date contact information on file with their utility provider in order to receive information on upcoming PSPS events. Notices of power shutoffs often occur days before a planned de-energization.

More information about Public Safety Power Shutoffs, including resources for vulnerable populations and tips for preparation, can be found at sce.com/PSPS.

