Shane Gang Pictures presents the film “21 Miles in Malibu” at Malibu Bluffs Park on Friday, May 19. The film is a hybrid of personal stories of loss, the history of a loved place, and a cautionary tale of government indifference and citizen activism. The film and PCH safety discussion begin at 7:30 p.m. This film is not intended for people younger than 16. Please visit MalibuCity.org/21Miles for more information.

