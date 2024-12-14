Events happening in Malibu this weekend after the Franklin Fire

As Malibu begins to repopulate after the Franklin Fire, businesses are also waiting to return and serve the community.

Restaurants and retail businesses were giving updates on social media and sharing their excitement about returning to Malibu.

“Our tree is shining bright over the Pacific, symbolizing hope and togetherness this holiday season,” Geoffrey’s Malibu announced their reopening on Friday at 4 p.m. just a few hours after the reopening of PCH.

In Trancas Canyon, Vintage Grocers were open throughout the fire. “We’re incredibly grateful to our firefighters for their unwavering dedication to keeping our community safe.”

They’ll also be hosting their holiday events this weekend. Enjoy hot cocoa and Christmas music from 12 to 3 p.m. and on Saturday Dec. 21, on the green.

Tra Di Noi announced their return on Monday.

Ollo of Malibu reopened Friday. The Malibu Farmers Market shared on their Instagram. “Despite the challenges, they are here to serve our community and support each other. Come visit them and experience the resilience of local businesses!”



The Malibu Farmers Market is also expecting to return on Sunday, from 9 to 2 p.m. the holiday photos have been cancelled for this weekend, but look forward to rescheduling them in February.

“We love First Responders!” Malibu Brewery said on Instagram, sharing their excitement about reopening on Friday. They were also giving a 50 percent discount for first responders throughout 2024.

“It’s our small way of saying thanks for the sacrifice and commitment to keeping our community safe,” the post says.

The discount is valid to any and all first responders; discount applies to food items only; beverages are excluded; please be able to present identification to claim discount (ID, badge, uniform, etc) if necessary; discount applies throughout the remainder of the 2024 calendar year.

Malibu Village Books are closed until further notice. “Malibu Village books thanks you for understanding and continued support in these difficult times,” they shared on social media. “We are here for you, Malibu. Community is everything.” They’ll be giving an update on their reopening on social media.

Near Carbon Canyon, Tramonto Malibu said they are open and ready to serve the community.

“We are especially grateful for all emergency personnel who have sacrificed their lives for all of ours,” they shared on Instagram, offering a free meal to all firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel. “Thank you for your continued support!”

Some businesses in the Malibu Country Market just reopened such as Scott’s Malibu Market.



Near Topanga Canyon, Rosenthal Wine Bar and Patio shared their return on Friday. “We would like to thank all the men and women who were in Malibu fighting for everyone’s safety,” the post said. “#MalibuStrong!”

The Malibu Scouts will also be visiting firefighters at station 88 and giving them a gift for their efforts in putting out the Franklin Fire, on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 3:30 p.m. at the Starbucks on Webb Way.

Aviator Nation Dreamland in Malibu also announced their reopening on Saturday.



Pepperdine University will also be hosting a free event for first responders and their families.

The annual Woody Parade is also expecting to go on Sunday. The event begins at Paradise Cove Beach Cafe at 1 p.m. to Aviator Dreamland at 3 p.m.

Those who would like to share updates with us, please tag us on Instagram @MalibuTimes.

