Emerging from the Franklin Fire, area retail stores prepare to reopen as restaurants face more delaying challenges 

As Malibu slowly reopens after the Franklin Fire torched the City’s central core, area businesses strive to reopen and, just like residents who were evacuated or who sheltered in place, they hope to begin to slowly resume regular life.

“Because traffic is currently limited to Malibu residents, only a few small businesses with local ownership will be ready to open up tomorrow morning, December 13 – 9026-Eyes is a noteworthy example.” said Mike Feigen, Director of Marketing for The Park at Cross Creek. “We are hopeful that many more will be able to join them soon, but we need to follow local agency guidelines and wait for roads to be fully open so employees and customers alike can reach the shopping center.”

Feigen noted that reopening restaurants is somewhat more complicated. “Restaurants have a challenge that is two-fold. First, many restaurant employees in Malibu commute long distances to work and are unable to pass through checkpoints on Pacific Coast Highway.” He said. “Second, just like a Malibu resident returning home to their own refrigerator, restaurateurs are carefully following food safety precautions after the extended power outage.”

Some residents have to clear their properties of fallen trees and damaged plants. Some residents have to prepare for possible mudslides in the event that Malibu and the surrounding area experience rains.

Knowing that Malibu native Rieff Anawalt is trying to reopen his lumber company next to Surf Canyon.

“I was unable to open up today.” Anawalt told Malibu Times late in the evening on December 12. “I plan to be open tomorrow from 7:30 a.m. to 3 pm.”

Ralph’s and Chevron Step up

Ralph’s opened at 8am for regular business on December 12, but not before the grocer opened up only for first responders on December 10 and 11.

Standing where he and other residents of their condominium complex in central Malibu helped to battle against the inferno of flames that attacked the Civic Center area, Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner, a longtime Malibu civic leader and business owner, shared a story regarding how Ralph’s Supermarket extended great generosity to first responders.

“Down in the Civic Center, Ralph’s Market manager, Juan Carlos, personally came through the roads leading to Malibu during the fire with a skeleton crew of three women and Ralph’s opened up only for first responders and would not charge them one penny for the food and personal toothbrushes, shaving cream and shavers and their other needs, knowing they had been fighting the fire for many hours.” Wagner said. “The folks at Ralph’s were heating up the first responders soup and meals and they gave the first responders all they needed for free – it was a wonderful gesture on the part of Ralph’s Market Malibu.”

During the fire, with electricity and shuttered restaurants and groceries, those who sheltered in place found getting a meal challenging.

The only source for food was the Chevron station at PCH and Webb Way, according to residents in central Malibu, many of whom noted that the staff at Chevron stayed open and helped everyone for 48 hours straight.

Look for updates – Malibu Times will inform readers as more retail establishments and restaurants open again.

