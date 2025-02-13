EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED: Palisades and Franklin Burn Areas – Leave Immediately

A Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for 26 properties in the Palisades and Franklin Burn Areas due to an imminent threat of flash flooding, debris flows, and mudslides on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Affected Properties: Franklin Fire Area and Palisades Fire Area

Life-Threatening Conditions Expected

🔴 Heavy rain over burn scars may cause dangerous debris flows & flooding

🔴 Roads may become impassable

🔴 Emergency responders may not be able to reach you if you stay

Evacuation Routes

➡️ Northbound on PCH – Toward Oxnard or Kanan Dume Rd

🚧 Malibu Canyon CLOSED due to storms

❌ Do NOT attempt to drive through moving water!

Stay Informed

📌 For updates & emergency alerts: MalibuCity.org/news

📻 Local Radio Updates: 99.1 FM KBUU | KNX 1070 AM / 97.1 FM

📞 Need evacuation assistance? Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Follow official orders. Evacuate now. Stay safe.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...