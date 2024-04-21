Earth Day 2024: City of Malibu to host North Santa Monica Bay State of the Watershed 

The city is also offering a guided nature immersion hike and gathering led by Chumash teacher Elena Rios

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

April is Earth Month and the City of Malibu is offering residents various opportunities to be informed about our environment.

The North Santa Monica Bay State of the Watershed 2024 is an event for the community showcasing what our local cities and agencies are doing to improve local water quality, to create local water supply opportunities, and to work to sustain our local ecosystems. The City of Malibu is hosting the event on Thursday, April 25, from 1 to 4 pm.

At the event, Las Virgenes Municipal Water District will share about the Pure Water Project, which takes tertiary treated cleaned wastewater and runs it through reverse osmosis to get it to better-than-drinking-water quality, Watts explained, adding, “It’s pretty much ‘Star Trek’ science level of cool!”

Meanwhile, Watts noted, “Agoura Hills is the first city in L.A. County that will be running the first flush of stormwater, notorious for magnifying water quality problems, into the Tapia Water Reclamation Facility from whence the treated water will then go into the Pure Water Project for direct re-use. It’s a fascinating ride!”

Dr. Christine Whitcraft from California State University Long Beach will give the keynote presentation, which will address the condition of the Malibu Lagoon. The event will also feature speakers from National Parks, State Parks and the Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains talking about the state of our local ecosystems.

Interested readers can find out more about the State of the Watershed event and register via eventbrite .com and can attend in-person at City Hall or by Zoom.

Malibuites are also invited to join Elena Rios, a Chumash teacher for a guided nature immersion hike. Enrollment is limited and more information is at:

https://safecleanwaterla.org/event/join-elena-rios-for-a-guided-nature-immersion-gathering.

