County, city, and Malibu High School to host ‘Stay Safe on PCH Week’ 

Informative events will be held from April 29 through May 3 to raise awareness of safe driving

Lindsey P. Horvath, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, is partnering with Malibu High School to host “Safe on PCH,” a weeklong program focused on safe driving. The series will feature several events that engage students and families in the role we all play in creating a safe Malibu community. The fun and informative series is being presented in partnership with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the City of Malibu, Malibu High School, PTSA Malibu, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD), and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department-Lost Hills Station. Horvath will help lead this first-of-its-kind series.

“A safer PCH is a responsibility we all share,” Horvath said in a press release. “Our Third District team looks forward to engaging students and the Malibu High community in this series focused on responsible driving with practical tips and resources. I share Malibu’s commitment to a safer PCH for all and this is one way we are coming together to achieve our shared goal.”

“PCH is an iconic state highway used by millions of visitors every year, but it is also Malibu’s Main Street, and it impacts the daily lives of every person in our community,” Malibu Mayor Steve Uhring said. “We are proud to join in this important event so that we can foster a culture of safety for everyone who lives, works, commutes, and recreates on PCH.”

Malibu High School Principal Patrick Miller said they are thankful to their partners and their help with Safe on PCH Week at Malibu High School and the upcoming screening and panel discussion of the film “21 Miles in Malibu” on Wednesday, May 1.

“We know there is a large amount of community interest in seeing the film with the previous two community screenings being at capacity, and are thankful to our PTSA for coordinating this event as part of Safe on PCH Week,” Miller said in a press release. “We are proud to support Safe on PCH Week as a way to bring awareness of the unique dangers of driving on PCH and in our canyon roads. Our Malibu High kids generally don’t fit the stereotype associated with them and are responsible young people. However, given our location, many of our students drive 30, 45, 60 minutes each way to school on dangerous roads.”

Miller said this week is a chance to highlight the importance of being safe when driving.

“These are young people whom we care about, love, and we want the best for each of them. The activities this week, including the community film, will inform students on safe and defensive driving with a focus on speed, we need our students and all drivers to slow down on PCH,” Miller said. “The week will also highlight the importance of not being distracted especially by phones, and the significant negative impact of driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol.”

Miller said they are thankful to Supervisor Horvath’s Office, Michel Shane, Captain Seetoo, the Lost Hills Sheriff station, the California Highway Patrol, and all other partners for their help.

“However, this is not just a school problem for our young people and student drivers to solve. This is a community-wide concern and we need our parents, community members, and all drivers who drive in, around, and through our community to pay attention, slow down, and drive safely,” Miller said. “One, our kids are watching. And two, I do still worry more about our students and children being the potential victim in a crash as we experienced as a school community with the homicidal driver in 2010 that killed Emily Shane and more recently in front of Westlake High School.”

The weeklong program aims to foster a culture among youth and community members of all ages, in efforts to help make PCH safer for all.

Monday, April 29: Lunchtime Fair

During each student’s lunchtime, there will be a fair where students can get safe driving resources and information. There will be representatives for the California Highway Patrol, LA County Sheriff’s Department, City of Malibu, and Supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s office in attendance.

Stop by to see get some cool resources and learn about how to stay safe on the road!

Tuesday, April 30: Sheriff IMPACT Presentation

Sheriff’s presentation to parents is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (more info to come)

Wednesday, May 1: “21 Miles in Malibu” film by Michel Shane

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Malibu High School-Room TBD

Panelists: Capt. Jennifer Seetoo, Captain Dennis Ford, Dr. Robert D Cohen, Michel Shane

Link: Eventbrite for Film RSVP

Thursday, May 2nd: CHP presentation for students

Friday, May 3: Principal Newsletter

Principal newsletter out to parents on driver safety info

