Donald Trump sworn in as 47th President; Biden Departs after reflecting on his legacy

Amid frigid temperatures, Trump returns to the White House alongside Vice President JD Vance, promising swift action on economic reform, national security, and government policies

President-elect Donald Trump was sworn in today as the 47th president, marking his return to the White House for a historic second term. Trump’s inauguration will make him the second U.S. president to serve nonconsecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland. Vice President-elect JD Vance will also take the oath of office, ushering in a new administration as the Biden presidency comes to an end.

The inaugural ceremonies, initially planned for the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, have been relocated indoors to the Capitol Rotunda due to frigid temperatures in Washington, D.C. The events will kick off at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PST) withVice President-elect Vance’s swearing-in scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PST). Trump is expected to take the presidential oath around noon ET (9 a.m. PST), after which he will deliver his inaugural address.

Biden’s Final Hours as President

President Joe Biden’s final day in office began with the customary President’s Daily Brief, followed by a formal farewell ceremony. Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will greet President-elect Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, at the North Portico of the White House before departing for the U.S. Capitol. The Bidens will then leave Washington for Santa Ynez, California, following a farewell event at Joint Base Andrews.

As part of modern tradition, Biden plans to leave a letter for Trump on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. Biden has noted the importance of this symbolic gesture, recalling the “very generous” letter Trump left for him in 2021, despite Trump’s decision to skip Biden’s inauguration.

In what could be an awkward moment, Trump and Biden will ride together in the presidential limousine to the Capitol. The two leaders have traded sharp criticisms in recent days, but the ceremonial transition remains a cornerstone of American democracy.

The Inauguration Ceremony

The inaugural proceedings, organized by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, will feature a robust lineup of events. The theme of this year’s inauguration is “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise.”

The ceremony will begin with a musical prelude by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs and “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, chair of the inaugural committee, will issue a call to order, followed by an invocation from Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the archbishop of New York, and the Rev. Franklin Graham. Opera singer Christopher Macchio, known as “America’s Tenor,” will perform “Oh, America!” to set the tone for the event.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will administer the oath of office to Vice President-elect JD Vance. Country singer Carrie Underwood, accompanied by the Armed Forces Chorus and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club, will perform “America the Beautiful” before Trump takes the presidential oath.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump at approximately noon ET (9 a.m. PST). In his inaugural address, Trump is expected to outline his vision for the nation, with a focus on economic revitalization, national security, and government reform.

Trump’s Day One Agenda

Sources close to Trump’s transition team indicate that he plans to sign more than 50 executive orders shortly after taking office. These orders are expected to address a range of issues, including immigration, energy policy, and education reform. Trump’s team has emphasized that these actions are aimed at fulfilling his campaign promises and signaling swift action from his administration.

Key initiatives reportedly include rescinding several executive orders signed by Biden, reauthorizing construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, and reversing pandemic-related restrictions. Trump’s supporters have expressed optimism about the changes, while critics have raised concerns about the potential for increased political polarization.

The Biden Legacy

As Biden’s term concludes, reflections on his presidency have become a focal point of the day. Biden’s administration faced significant challenges, including managing the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing climate change, and navigating heightened political divisions. Supporters praise his efforts to expand healthcare access and restore international alliances, while detractors criticize his handling of inflation and immigration.

Biden’s farewell remarks at Joint Base Andrews are expected to highlight the achievements of his administration while calling for unity and perseverance in the face of national challenges.

The Procession and Parade

After the swearing-in ceremony, Trump and Vance will participate in a procession to review military troops. Due to the cold weather, the traditional outdoor parade has been relocated to Capital One Arena in downtown Washington. This indoor celebration will feature performances from military bands, school groups, and cultural organizations, reflecting the diverse fabric of American society.

The day’s events will conclude with an inaugural luncheon attended by members of Congress, the Supreme Court, and other dignitaries. This luncheon will honor the peaceful transfer of power and celebrate the start of the new administration.

A Nation Looks Ahead

Trump’s return to the presidency marks a pivotal moment in American history. Supporters see his nonconsecutive terms as a testament to resilience and determination, while critics question the implications of his policies and leadership style. As the country moves forward, today’s inauguration serves as a reminder of the enduring strength of democratic institutions and the importance of civic engagement.

The eyes of the nation and the world are on Washington as Trump takes the oath of office, ushering in a new chapter for the United States. Whether one views this moment with hope or apprehension, it is undeniably a historic day in American politics.

