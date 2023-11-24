Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Nov. 27

By
Samantha Bravo
Ceremonial/Presentations: 

  1. Proclamation Declaring December 13, 2023 Dick Van Dyke Day
  2. Update on Slope Failure 2023
  3. Update on Civic Center Water Treatment Facility Phase II

Previously Discussed: 

  1. None.

New Items:

  1. Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361
  2. Contract with California Highway Patrol
  3. Los Angeles County Measure M Transportation Funding Agreement
  4. 2023-2028 Capital Improvement Plan
  5. Film Society Grant Update

Ordinances and Public Hearings

  • An amendment to Title 17 (Zoning) of the Malibu Municipal Code and the Local Coastal Program to Update Regulations Related to Accessory Dwelling Units (Continued from November 13, 2023)

Old Business:

  1. None.

New Business: 

  1. Parking Enforcement

Council Items: 

  1. Charmlee Wilderness Park Nature Center Name Change (Mayor Uhring).

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.