Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Nov. 27

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Proclamation Declaring December 13, 2023 Dick Van Dyke Day
- Update on Slope Failure 2023
- Update on Civic Center Water Treatment Facility Phase II
Previously Discussed:
- None.
New Items:
- Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361
- Contract with California Highway Patrol
- Los Angeles County Measure M Transportation Funding Agreement
- 2023-2028 Capital Improvement Plan
- Film Society Grant Update
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- An amendment to Title 17 (Zoning) of the Malibu Municipal Code and the Local Coastal Program to Update Regulations Related to Accessory Dwelling Units (Continued from November 13, 2023)
Old Business:
- None.
New Business:
- Parking Enforcement
Council Items:
- Charmlee Wilderness Park Nature Center Name Change (Mayor Uhring).
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.