Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on April 24

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:
April 24:
Ceremonial Presentations:
- Proclamation Declaring April 2023 as National Donate Life Month in Malibu
- Presentation on 2022 Environmental Programs Accomplishments (WASTE REDUCTION)
New Items:
- Investment Report for the Month Ending March 31, 2023.
- Acceptance of Marie Canyon Green Streets Project. Recommended Action: 1) Accept the work performed by J and H Engineering General Contractors, Inc. for the Marie Canyon Green Streets Project, Specification No. 2073 as complete; and 2) Authorize the Public Works Director to record a Notice of Completion for the project.
- Termination of the State of a Local Emergency for the 2023 Winter Storms. Recommended Action: Adopt Resolution No. 23-18 terminating the state of local emergency declared as a result of the 2023 Winter Storms.
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Schedule of Fees Fiscal Year 2023-24. Recommended Action: 1) Conduct the Public Hearing; and 2) Adopt Resolution No. 23-17 establishing the Schedule of Fees for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
New Business:
- Food and Beverage Sales in the Open Space District. Recommended Action: 1) Adopt, or provide comment on, the attached draft Council Interpretation regarding food and beverage sales in the Open Space District; 2) Adopt Resolution No. 23-19 initiating a Zone Text Amendment (ZTA) and Local Coastal Program Amendment (LCPA) to address food and beverage sales in the Open Space zoning district, or provide alternative direction; and 3) If Resolution No. 23-19 is adopted, provide direction to the Planning Commission to schedule a public hearing regarding the ZTA and LCPA and provide a recommendation to the Council whether to approve, modify, or reject the amendment and finding the action exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act.
- Update Regarding Local Coastal Program Amendment No. 16-006 (Sea View Hotel Project).
Council Items:
- None.
- To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.