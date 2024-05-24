Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | May 28

By
Samantha Bravo
-
0
335

Ceremonial/Presentations: 

  1. None.

New Items: 

  1. Community Facilities District No. 2006-1 (Carbon Beach Utility Undergrounding) – Levy of Special Tax for Fiscal Year 2024-2025
  2. Award Morning View Drive Rehabilitation and Drainage Improvements
  3. Los Angeles County Measure M Transportation Funding Agreement
  4. State Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account (RMRA) Funding and Project List
  5. Professional Services Agreement for On Call Environmental Consulting Services
  6. Professional Services Agreement for Plan Check Consulting Services
  7. Professional Services Agreement for Geotechnical, Coastal Engineering, and Environmental Health Consulting Services
  8. California State Senate Bill (SB) 379: Online Solar Permitting Platform for Residential Projects
  9. Professional Services Agreement with Granicus LLC
  10. Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Michael Matthews for Consulting Services Related to School Separation
  11. Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with SDI Presence (Continued from May 13, 2024)
  12. Investment Report for the Month Ending April 30, 2024.

Ordinances and Public Hearings:

  1. Collection of Fees for the Implementation of the California Integrated Waste Management Act within the Malibu Garbage Disposal District
  2. Amendment to Malibu Municipal Code Chapters 15.40, 15.42, and 15.44 To Require Additional Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems (OWTS) Requirements for Home Occupation Uses that Place Additional Strain on the OWTS
  3. Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25

Old Business:

  1. Zuma Foundation Inc. Road Race Agreement (Continued from May 13, 2024).

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.