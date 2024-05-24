Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | May 28

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- None.
New Items:
- Community Facilities District No. 2006-1 (Carbon Beach Utility Undergrounding) – Levy of Special Tax for Fiscal Year 2024-2025
- Award Morning View Drive Rehabilitation and Drainage Improvements
- Los Angeles County Measure M Transportation Funding Agreement
- State Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account (RMRA) Funding and Project List
- Professional Services Agreement for On Call Environmental Consulting Services
- Professional Services Agreement for Plan Check Consulting Services
- Professional Services Agreement for Geotechnical, Coastal Engineering, and Environmental Health Consulting Services
- California State Senate Bill (SB) 379: Online Solar Permitting Platform for Residential Projects
- Professional Services Agreement with Granicus LLC
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Michael Matthews for Consulting Services Related to School Separation
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with SDI Presence (Continued from May 13, 2024)
- Investment Report for the Month Ending April 30, 2024.
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- Collection of Fees for the Implementation of the California Integrated Waste Management Act within the Malibu Garbage Disposal District
- Amendment to Malibu Municipal Code Chapters 15.40, 15.42, and 15.44 To Require Additional Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems (OWTS) Requirements for Home Occupation Uses that Place Additional Strain on the OWTS
- Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25
Old Business:
- Zuma Foundation Inc. Road Race Agreement (Continued from May 13, 2024).
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.