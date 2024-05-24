And the band plays on! The New Old will launch the summer concert series at Dreamland on May 24…not on Trancas Lawn as contemplated

​By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

The City of Malibu’s Planning Commission did not approve Trancas Country Mart’s application for a conditional use permit to hold 75 events every year at its May 20 meeting.

Rather, the Commission approved a temporary conditional use permit allowing the venue to host 15 outdoor events on Trancas lawn through October, with the understanding that Trancas Country Mart may submit a new application to host events after that.

That said, because the Commission made its decision on May 20, and the first concert was planned for May 24, there was not sufficient time for the applicant to provide the 21-day notice required under City regulations.

​The practical effect of the Commission’s action was that The New Old will not be able to launch the concert series at Trancas Lawn on May 24.

Undaunted, Johnny “Guitar” Watkin, band leader, announced on social media, “The band moved the Friday gig down the PCH! We will take the stage at Dreamland on May 24 at 6 p.m. and we will play until 9 p.m. with a cover of only $10.”

“The City Council has not yet considered the new temporary use permits ordinance,” said John Mazza, Chair of the Planning Commission explained, noting that reality explains why the applicant, Commissioners and the community were thrust into the present conundrum.

Malibu Times will update readers about the nuances of the permit application processes for events on Trancas lawn when it is next considered by the Planning Commission.

