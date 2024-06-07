Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | June 10

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- None.
New Items:
- Professional Services Agreement for Federal Emergency Management Agency Technical Consulting Services
- Professional Services Agreement for On-Call Geographics Information Systems (GIS) Consulting Services
- Amendment to Agreement with Yeh and Associates, Inc.
- Professional Services Agreement for City Hall Solar Power Project
- Memorandum of Agreement with the City of Los Angeles for Water Quality Monitoring
- Professional Services Agreement for Dark Sky Compliance, Plan Review, and Inspections Consulting Services Monitoring
- Increase in Fees for Prosecution and Civil Litigation Services
- November 5, 2024 General Municipal Election
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Granicus
- Amendment to Agreement and Amendment to Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Implementing the Coordinated Integrated Monitoring Program (CIMP)
- Amendment to Services Agreement with Iris Consulting
- Proposition A Funding Exchange
- Fiscal Year 2023-24 Third Quarter Financial Report
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with SDI Presence (Continued from May 28, 2024)
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- Assessment District 98-1 (Big Rock Mesa)
- Assessment District 98-3 (Malibu Road)
- Assessment District 98-2 (Calle Del Barco)
- Amendment to Malibu Municipal Code Chapters 15.40, 15.42, and 15.44 To Require Additional Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems (OWTS) Requirements for Home Occupation Uses that Place Additional Strain on the OWTS (Continued from May 28, 2024)
Old Business:
- Malibu Pacific Coast Highway Safety Projects Report.
New Business:
- Charmlee Wilderness Park Nature Center
- Malibu Library Set Aside Funds for Fiscal Year 2024-25
Council Items:
None.
