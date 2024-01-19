Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Jan. 22

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Presentation of City Tile to Kelsey Pettijohn for Seven Years of Service to the City of Malibu
New Business:
- Pacific Coast Highway Safety Review.
Consent Calendar/Previously Discussed Items:
- None.
New Items:
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with California Skateparks
- Hazard Tree Removal and Fuel Reduction Grant Acceptance
- Purchase of Beach Team Equipment
- Los Angeles County Measure R Transportation Funding Agreement Amendment
- Bluff’s Park South Walkway Repair Project
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with CJ Biomonitoring, LLC for Biological Review Consulting Services
- Investment Report for the Month Ending December 31, 2023.
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- Exterior Elevated Elements (E3) Ordinance.
Old Business:
- None.
New Business:
- Reorganization of City Council Agenda Format for Regular City Council Meetings (Continued from January 8, 2024).
- School Safety Assessment
- Wireless Local Coastal Program Amendment Coastal Commission Staff Comments.
- Formula Retail Clearance Process.
Council Items:
- Designation of Voting Delegate and Alternate Voting Delegate(s) for the 2024 Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Annual Regional Conference and General Assembly.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.