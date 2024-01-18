City of Malibu holds Special City Council Meeting to review the Housing Element 

The City of Malibu held a Special City Council meeting on Wednesday afternoon to review the City’s updated Draft Housing Element.

In response to the State Housing and Community Development (HCD) March 2022 letter, the City has revised the draft Housing Element and is now available for public review to allow public agencies and interested members of the public the opportunity to comment on the updated draft.

What is a housing element?

State Housing Element law requires that each City and County identify and analyze existing and projected housing needs within their jurisdictions, and prepare goals, policies, programs and quantified objectives to further the development, improvement, and preservation of housing.

The four major and required components of the Housing Element are the following:

Housing Needs Assessment: An analysis of the City’s demographic, household and housing characteristics and related housing needs.

Housing Constraints: A review of potential market, governmental, and infrastructure constraints to meeting the City’s identified housing needs.

Housing Resources: An evaluation of residential sites and financial resources available to address the City’s housing goals.

The Housing Plan: A plan for addressing the City’s identified housing needs, constraints, and resources through housing goals, policies and programs.

What is considered “affordable”?

By definition, housing is considered “affordable” when total housing cost, including utilities, is no more than 30 percent of a household’s gross income. State law describes five income categories, which are based on county median income.

The updated Draft Housing Element is available for review on the City’s website at Malibucity.org.

Written comments could be submitted to rmollica@malibucity.org. Please include “Housing Element” in the subject of your email. All comments will be provided to the City Council for its consideration.

To watch the meeting visit: https://www.youtube.com/live/bm4H7dKXhMc?feature=shared

