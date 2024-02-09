Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Feb. 12

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- None.
New Business:
- School Safety Assessment (Continued from January 22, 2024).
Consent Calendar/Previously Discussed Items:
- None.
New Business (Continued):
- Fiscal Year 2023-24 Second Quarter Financial Report and Mid-Year Budget Amendments
- Malibu Little League Fee Waiver
- Agreement for Community Outreach and Education Related to City-Owned Vacant Lots
- Malibu Farmer’s Market
- Strategic Plan Project Update
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- Exterior Elevated Elements (E3) Ordinance.
Old Business:
- None.
Council Items:
- Designation of Voting Delegate and Alternate Voting Delegate(s) for the 2024 Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Annual Regional Conference and General Assembly
- Proposed Advocacy for Changes to the California State Vehicle Code to Deter Excessive Speeding on PCH (Mayor Pro Tem Stewart and Councilmember Grisanti).
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.