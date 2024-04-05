Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | April 8

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Presentation on California State Parks Fire Defense Program.
New Items:
- Professional Services Agreement with Managed Career Solutions.
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with The People Concern for 3-Year Extension
- Zuma Foundation Inc. Insurance.
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Rincon Consultants, Inc.
- Annual Progress Report Regarding the Implementation of the City’s Housing Element First Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Konica Minolta for certain digitizing the City’s Human Resource’s records.
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- None.
Old Business:
- None.
New Business:
- Classification and Total Compensation Study Results.
- City Comment Letter for Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Topanga Lagoon Restoration Project.
Council Items:
- None.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.