Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:
June 26:
New Items:
- Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361.
- Commission Work Assignments for Fiscal Year 2023-24. Approve work assignments for the Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission, Malibu Arts Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Public Safety Commission and Public Works Commission for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
- Amendment to License Agreement for Radio Transmitter Site.
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with NV5, Inc.
- Award Agreement for Wireless Communication Facility Application Review Services.
- City Hall Closure – July 3, 2023. Recommended Action: Authorize closing City Hall on Monday, July 3, 2023.
- Investment Report for the Month Ending May 31, 2023.
- Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Third Quarter Financial Report.
- Broad Beach Geological Hazard Abatement District Status.
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
- Collection of Fees for the Implementation of the California Integrated Waste Management Act within the Malibu Garbage Disposal District.
Old Business:
- None.
New Business:
- None.
Council Items:
- None.
