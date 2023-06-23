HomeNews
Discussion on Next Week’s City Council

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:

June 26:

New Items: 

  1. Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361.
  2. Commission Work Assignments for Fiscal Year 2023-24. Approve work assignments for the Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission, Malibu Arts Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Public Safety Commission and Public Works Commission for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
  3. Amendment to License Agreement for Radio Transmitter Site.
  4. Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with NV5, Inc.
  5. Award Agreement for Wireless Communication Facility Application Review Services.
  6. City Hall Closure – July 3, 2023. Recommended Action: Authorize closing City Hall on Monday, July 3, 2023.
  7. Investment Report for the Month Ending May 31, 2023.
  8. Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Third Quarter Financial Report.
  9. Broad Beach Geological Hazard Abatement District Status.

Ordinances and Public Hearings

  1. Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
  2. Collection of Fees for the Implementation of the California Integrated Waste Management Act within the Malibu Garbage Disposal District.

Old Business:

  1. None.

New Business:

  1. None.

Council Items: 

  1. None.

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

