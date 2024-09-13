Dick Van Dyke wins another Emmy

Dick Van Dyke has made history again, winning yet another Emmy Award. The 98-year-old took home a Creative Arts Emmy on Sept. 7 for Outstanding Variety Special. The television special, “Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic” produced by the entertainer’s wife, Arlene Van Dyke, was a tribute to Van Dyke’s 75 years in show business and a birthday celebration for the legendary actor/singer/comedian.

Van Dyke’s win ties him with his late friend Norman Lear as the oldest winner of a Creative Arts Emmy. While accepting his trophy, Van Dyke had glowing words for his wife, who commented, “you’ve created endless joy and playfulness for generations to come.” The spry nonagenarian did a few dance moves at the ceremony too. The Malibu resident’s latest Emmy comes on the heels of his recent Daytime Emmy win for a dramatic performance on “Days of Our Lives.” The iconic performer turns 99 on Dec. 13.

