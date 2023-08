Shoutout to Crew 6 from Pomona Center of the Conservation Corps in Cameron Nature Preserve, Malibu. They cleared the trails of 703-acre park in Puerco Canyon on Saturday, Aug. 19 for hikers safety. Photo courtesy Maria Zamri LLC / Maria Zamri.

