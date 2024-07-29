Code enforcement case against Nobu now open

An active code enforcement case is open by the City of Malibu against famed restaurant Nobu. The expensive sushi eatery rented out its oceanfront location July 4 for a private party hosted by a West Hollywood bar and sponsored by high end tequila, vodka, and Champagne companies. The restaurant was issued a conditional temporary use permit that wasrevoked after tickets to the pricey event were on sale. City officials said the TUP did not meet requirements for a parking plan nor approval from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The party went on despite a toothless warning from the city. A city code enforcement officer was on scene July 4 to monitor the situation, but took no action.

“Unfortunately, the city does not have the jurisdictional ability to independently shut down an event like this,” according to a statement. The statement continued: “Regarding the tragic fatal traffic collision that occurred on Pacific Coast Highway later that evening, the matter is currently under investigation by the LASD, and all inquiries about it should be directed to the LASD. The city offers its sincere condolences and support to all those impacted by this loss, and remains committed to fighting for a safer PCH.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...