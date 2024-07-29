$25,000 now offered for zip-tied dog information

The award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the abuse of a dog found in Malibu has risen to $25,000. The German shepherd, now called “Argon”, was found July 3 in Malibu Canyon with zip ties around his muzzle and neck. Animal rescue groups have added to the reward to find the person or persons who traumatized the dog and left it to die. Unfortunately, the animal was diagnosed with lymphoma, but is currently being treated by veterinarians in Orange County. Argon is said to be doing much better, gaining weight and taking treats from his caretakers at the German shepherd rescue of Orange County. To donate towards Argon’s care, please visit GSROC.org/donate or Venmo(@GSROC). Mailing address: GSROC 120 Tustin Ave, C-1111, Newport Beach, CA 92663. Tips can be reported anonymously or otherwise to (415) 879-6879.

