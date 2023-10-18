Claire Gripp 1932-2023

On September 9th, 2023, the Gripp family of Malibu bid a sad farewell to its matriarch, Claire Gripp. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 15th,1932, her family relocated to the West San Fernando Valley in the early 1950s. It was there Claire met the love of her life, Edward Gripp.

As students dating while attending Canoga Park High School, Claire and her beloved husband Eddie, of seventy-one years, dreamed of someday building their home above the cliffs overlooking Zuma beach, and in 1962, they made their dream a reality.

Until 1978, Claire and Ed made Malibu their home. They raised two sons, Eric and Brett, and two daughters, Roxanne and Ellen, who attended Malibu schools. Together, Ed and Claire designed and built many homes overlooking Zuma beach, where Claire delighted in creating beautiful gardens. In addition to building homes, they dedicate two streets, Ebbtide Way and Sea Drift Cove, across from Malibu High School.

After moving from Malibu, Claire and Ed relocated to the Channel Islands Marina, bought a sailboat, and experienced life on the high seas, sailing around the Channel Islands in a twenty-two-foot Catalina sailboat.

Eventually, Claire and Ed moved into a home they designed and built on the North Ranch Golf Course in Thousand Oaks and traveled, visiting family as far away as Turkey.

Claire’s dream of finding a loving, devoted husband and raising children together was fully realized, and Claire remained grateful and fulfilled always.

Claire will be remembered as a kind and loving wife and mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and the most cherished mother-in-law imaginable.

Love Jack

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...