BREAKING: Pepperdine University officials identified the four students killed on PCH in fatal collision Tuesday night

Seaver College students seniors Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams, passed away in the car accident on Pacific Coast Highway last night.

“It is with profound sorrow that we bring this message to the Pepperdine community about the tragic passing of four beloved members of our student community,” the press release says. “As you know, we sought official confirmation and the opportunity to speak with the families before releasing the students’ names.”

The collision happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the Pacific Coast Highway near Carbon Canyon Road. 22-year-old Fraser Michael Bohm was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Bohm was released with minor injuries. Sheriffs said a DUI investigation was conducted but is still an ongoing investigation. Officials were asked if Bohm was a Malibu local or Pepperdine student himself but said that was also an ongoing investigation.

“In this time of immeasurable grief and heartache, we stand together as a community and turn to our faith and each other to find hope and healing in the midst of this tragedy. Each departed student brought a unique gift and spirit to the University, and we deeply grieve the unfulfilled hopes and aspirations of our precious community members.”

The university will share details regarding memorial services for each student as they work with their families to appropriately honor them.

“The pain we collectively bear may be overwhelming, especially to those who best knew and loved these students. The University stands ready to provide spiritual and emotional support to all members of our Pepperdine family,” the press release continues. “We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Niamh, Peyton, Asha, and Deslyn and pray for their peace and healing during this time of significant grief.”

