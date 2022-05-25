City of Malibu response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas; shares resources to the community

On Tuesday, May 24, nineteen children and two adults were killed during a school shooting in Uvalde Texas. 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School; earlier that day, he shot and wounded his 66-year-old grandmother. As the shooter’s motive remains unknown, the nation, including the City of Malibu, respond to the tragedy.

“The City of Malibu joins the nation in mourning the loss of innocent lives, including elementary school children and teachers, during the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and sends its support to the loved ones and the entire community who are impacted by this horrible tragedy,” the press release says.

The Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station said in light of this incident; Deputies will be conducting high-visibility patrols around area schools. There are no current threats to our schools. The high-visibility patrols are meant to provide the community with peace of mind knowing that our law enforcement officers are protecting our schools.

The Santa Monica Police Department will also be adding additional patrols to the schools in Santa Monica.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District sent a message to parents and staff addressing school safety measures and offering available crisis support for those who are feeling heavily impacted by this traumatic incident.

The SMMUSD General Safety Plan is available online. Contact your school administration to review your school’s individual safety plan. SMMUSD encourages staff, students and community members that if they “See something, Say Something” and to report concerns to school staff, or by calling 911, and/or utilizing https://www.wetip.com/submit-a-crime-tip/.

Mental Health Resources During Times of School Tragedies:

National Association of School Psychologists

National Child Traumatic Stress Network

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) help line is available 24/7 to provide mental health support, resources and referrals at (800) 854-7771. Or text 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor to get free crisis support via text message. For more information and resources, visit the website.

The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Wellness Center offers free mental health counseling and support services to community members at its locations at Malibu Middle and High School and Webster Elementary School. Open Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 310-457-6801, ext. 74141 or email wellnessinfo@bgcmalibu.org. For more information, visit the website.

