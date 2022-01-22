HomeCovid-19
Covid-19News

City Hall hosting COVID-19 test site today until 2 p.m.

13StarsManager
By
0
291

The City of Malibu in partnership with Malibu Medical Group will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing at the City Hall parking lot today until 2 p.m. and next Saturday, January 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Malibu City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. Anyone seeking to be tested must be in line by 2 p.m. to get a test that day. Results can be expected within 24-48 hours and are sent directly to you via the laboratory’s website. Registration is required using the HIPPA Compliant form. For all questions regarding the testing, please email covid19@malibumedicalgroup.com

City of Malibu hosting COVID-19 test site today at City Hall. Video by Samantha Bravo of Malibu Times

Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Site at City Hall Today
Previous articleSmall structure fire at Kanan and Mulholland
13StarsManager
https://malibutimes.com
The Malibu Times is the first newspaper in Malibu, serving the community since 1946.

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: