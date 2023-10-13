Caroline Acosta Abdelkader 1942-202

Caroline was born in Waco, TX, but spent the greater part of her life in Albuquerque, NM, where she raised two children and eventually three stepchildren. She developed a love for singing and jazz music as a child. A highlight of her life was singing with the Stan Kenton Orchestra on their tour through Albuquerque as a teenager. She performed in several musicals with the Albuquerque Light Opera and also summer stock plays at the Corrales Adobe Theater. Caroline had a great love and appreciation for Native American and Mexican culture and art and was a very talented artist and seamstress with a special love for watercolors and textiles. She spent the majority of her work career as a legal secretary in Los Angeles before remarrying and eventually settling in Flagstaff, Arizona. Caroline spent the last year and a half of her life in Malibu, California, with her daughter. She is survived by her daughter, Julia Holland; her son, Michael Griffis; her grandchildren, Brooke Holland and Thomas Holland; her stepchildren, Leslie Lienau and Chris Lienau; and 11 step-grandchildren. The family requests that any gifts or donations be made on her behalf to any Alzheimer’s Association in support of families who suffer from this disease.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...