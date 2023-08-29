2023 California Coastal Clean Up Day on Sept. 23

Community members are invited to volunteer for the City of Malibu and Heal the Bay’s 2023 Malibu Coastal Cleanup Day at Zuma Lagoon and Westward Beach on Saturday, September 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. September 23 is California Coastal Cleanup Day, California’s largest annual volunteer event, when thousands of community volunteers across the state unite to protect our beach and ocean ecosystems. The event is a great way to keep Malibu’s beaches clean and protect our marine environment. It’s also a great activity for kids to learn about environmental protection and community service. For more information and to sign up, visit the website.

