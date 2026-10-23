Calendar of Events: Published Oct. 23

By The Malibu Times · Fri Oct 23 2026

FRI, OCT. 23

Classical Guitar Concert at Malibu Library

The Malibu Library will host a classical guitar concert on Friday, Oct. 23, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the library’s Meeting Room. Presented by the Pepperdine Guitar Department, the performance will feature talented musicians studying under world-renowned classical guitar virtuoso Christopher Parkening. Adults are invited to enjoy an afternoon of classical guitar music performed by emerging artists. For more information, visit LACountyLibrary.org.

Jessie Chaney Book Signing at Malibu City Gallery

Photographer Jessie Chaney will host a meet-and-greet and book signing on Friday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Malibu City Gallery, located at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. The free event accompanies Chaney’s exhibition, “The Space Between,” which explores abandoned spaces, overlooked details and traces of human presence through fine art and documentary photography. Twenty-two percent of proceeds from book sales will benefit the Surfrider Foundation.The exhibition will remain on display through Friday, Oct. 23.

Bu Bash Halloween Spooktacular

The City of Malibu Community Services Department will host the Bu Bash Halloween Spooktacular on Friday, Oct. 23, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Designed for children ages 2 to 10, the Halloween celebration will feature art activities, bounce houses, carnival games, food trucks, and spooky stories with the Malibu Library. Admission is $10 per participant, and advance registration is required. For more information, visit MalibuCity.org/BuBash or call (310) 317-1364.

OCT. 24-25

Malibu Moves Running Half Marathon Returns

Malibu Moves returns to Zuma Beach on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24–25, for a two-day running and walking festival along the Malibu coast. Saturday's events include the 1K Kids Run and 1-Mile Zuma Dash, while Sunday features the Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K on USATF-measured courses along Pacific Coast Highway. The weekend also includes an expo and a post-race festival with food, music, and wellness activities on the sand. The event welcomes a range of ages and abilities and continues its tradition of supporting local causes, with more than $110,000 donated to date. Events takeplace at Zuma Beach, Lot 12, 30050 Pacific Coast Highway. Advance registration is required. For more information and registration, visit MalibuMoves.com.

TUE, OCT. 27

Malibu Hosts Second El Niño Preparedness Workshop

The City of Malibu will host its second community workshop on El Niño preparedness on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. Residents are invited to hear directly from regional agencies about preparations for potential El Niño-related storms, flooding and other impacts. Speakers will include City Manager Joe Irvin and representatives from the Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments, LA County Flood Control, Water District 29 and other partner agencies. The workshop will include a community question-and-answer session focused on local readiness and emergency preparedness. For more information, visit MalibuCity.org/ElNino.

SAT. NOV 7

Malibu Schools Gala & Auction

The Malibu Education Foundation will host its second annual Gala & Auction on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Malibu High School, 30215 Morning View Drive. Rescheduled due to the recent fire, the event will bring the community together to support teachers, staff and educational programs across Malibu’s four public schools. The evening will feature dinner, drinks, silent and live auctions, and opportunities to support local students. Following last year’s successful gala, which raised $150,000 to help address learning gaps caused by the Palisades Fire, this year’s fundraising goal is $250,000. Coastal cocktail attire is encouraged. Tickets are $200, and previously purchased tickets remain valid for the new date. Online auction bidding is already underway. For tickets and additional information, visit onecau.se/mefgala.

ONGOING

Malibu Farmers Market | Sundays

The Malibu Farmers Market is back at its longtime home in the Malibu Library parking lot, 23555 Civic Center Way. The weekly market takes place every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering fresh local produce, artisan foods, and specialty goods from local farmers and vendors. Residents and visitors are invited to shop, connect with the community, and support local growers and small businesses. For updates and additional information, visit MalibuFarmersMarket.net.

Topanga Farmers Market | Fridays

The Topanga Farmers Market is a Certified Farmers Market held every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Topanga Community Center. With 45 exceptional vendors, the market offers a diverse selection of fresh, locally grown produce and handcrafted artisanal goods. It’s a wonderful way to support local farmers and makers while soaking in the natural beauty of Topanga Canyon. Whether you’re shopping for seasonal fruits and vegetables or one-of-a-kind crafts, the Topanga Farmers Market has something for everyone!

Monday Composers Breakfast | Mondays

The Monday Composers Breakfast takes place weekly at Dreamland Malibu, located at 22969 Pacific Coast Highway, inMalibu, every Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. with a simultaneous Zoom option for those unable to attend in person. Guests are encouraged to check in or join the mailing list for the latest updates on upcoming meetings, CBC events, member performances, and more.

Fire Rebuild Caltrans Virtual Open Sessions | Mondays

Caltrans will host free virtual open sessions every Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. through Dec. 28 to assist Malibu property owners and fire rebuild applicants. The weekly sessions provide an opportunity to ask questions, discuss concerns andreceive guidance on Caltrans-related matters affecting rebuilding efforts. Sessions are open to all fire rebuild applicants. To request access and receive the virtual meeting details, contact the Malibu Rebuild Center at (310) 456-0470 or email maliburecovers@malibucity.org. For additional information, visit MalibuCity.org.

Knitting | Monday and Friday

Join Malibu’s Community Services Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays from 9 to noon. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size 8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal. Visit malibucity.orgfor the location.

Total Body Workout | Tuesdays

A comprehensive low-impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with special attention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are on Tuesdays from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. and is $5 per class. Pre-registration is recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

Senior Choir | Tuesdays

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano.

Senior Tech Help | Tuesdays

Receive one-on-one tech help with your laptop, tablet, or cellphone. Seniors can receive assistance using social media, Google Drive, Skype, Microsoft Word, email, and more. RSVP required. Instructed by Community Services Department staff. Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Malibu Senior Center.

Relaxing Through Coloring

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

Stretch and Strength

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. Cost is $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.