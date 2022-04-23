Calendar of events for the week

All times and dates can be subject to change

SATURDAY, APRIL. 23

TRIPPET RANCH OAK CARE EVENT

The Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains planted hundreds of Coast Live Oaks throughout Trippet Ranch in Topanga State Park and now need volunteers to help to care for them. Help reforest the wildlands of Topanga State Park by attending one of the oak care events listed: April 23. All events take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 20829 Entrada Rd, Topanga, CA 90290. During these events, volunteers will water and care for young oak trees throughout our planting sites as well as potentially replant those trees that have not survived. Please wear clothes you are willing to get dirty in as well as durable shoes. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 we are limiting the amount of volunteers that are able to attend. If you are interested in volunteering, email at outreach@rcdsmm.org. This event is currently filled, the next event is on Sat, May 7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL. 24

CARS & COFFEE

Advertisement

The City of Malibu hosts a free exclusive motor show. Every second and fourth Sunday. Free. All ages welcome. 7 to 9 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway.

OUTDOOR ART SALE AND EXHIBIT

Join the Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore for its annual outdoor exhibit and sale on Sunday, April. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists will display and sell their representational landscape and seascape paintings of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. Portions of the funds raised will be donated to continuing arts in the park. This event is co-sponsored by the Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, the National Park Service, and Western National Parks Association.

THURSDAY, APRIL. 28

ART IS X LINDSEY PRICE “TRANSCENDENTAL SPHERES”

Artist Lindsey Price will debut her first solo exhibition with decentralized art platform ART IS in Malibu, featuring new digital and physical, collage-based works that reshape narratives about feminism and futurism. Exhibit will run from Thursday April 28 to May 2 at 3738 Cross Creek Road STE 11. Opening event is Thursday, April 28, from 5 to 9 p.m.

ART TREK

Create unique works of art using a variety of materials inspired by a new theme each month. This month’s theme is “Mexican Milagro Hearts.” From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will use foil to emulate carved tin and create beautiful Mexican Milagros. This class has a $5 registration fee and a $10 material fee due at the beginning of class. MalibuCity.org/Register

SATURDAY, APRIL. 30

DUME RESTORATION EVENT

The Bay Foundation will be hosting an in-person Dume restoration to clean and remove non-native plants. This project evaluates living restored shoreline with a diverse plant and wildlife community as an approach to increase coastal resiliency. From 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 7103 Westward Beach Road, 90265. To register, visit santamonicabay.org.

ONGOING

APRIL 29 TO MAY 1

MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL SPRING MUSICAL: ‘YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN’

Malibu High School presents, ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.’ The musical is a revue of songs and vignettes based on the beloved Charles Shulz comic strip. With charm, wit and heart, ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’ explores life’s greatest questions through the eyes of Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang, as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joys of friendship. The show is good for all audiences. The show runs from April 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. and May 1, at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit: malibuhs.booktix.com.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at Malibu Bluffs Park Michael Landon Center. Wednesday’s from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at 310.456.2489. Ext. 357.

CARDIO SALSA

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. No dance experience needed. Wednesday’s at Malibu Bluffs Park Michael Landon Center from 11:30 to 12:30. Cost $20-$25. Pre-registration online at: MalibuCity.org/Register.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal. Organized every Monday and Friday at Malibu Bluffs Park. From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop in complimentary programs. No experience required.

CHAIR YOGA

Relax, refresh, and build core strength during this one hour outdoor pilates class. Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Participants will focus on building and maintaining strength. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting. Organized on Mondays.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wed and Fri from 11 to 12 p.m., participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park from 11 to 12 p.m. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate. For additional information, contact 310.456.2489 Ext. 357, or visit, Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 23555 Civic Center Way

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...