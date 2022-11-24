Calendar for the week on Nov. 24, includes galleries, speaker series, and holiday tours

FRI, NOV. 25

CITY HALL AND SENIOR CENTER CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING

Malibu City Hall and the Senior Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal operating hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. City parks, including sports fields, playgrounds, trails, and picnics areas, will be open on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to sunset. The temporary skate park and Michael Landon Center will be closed on Nov. 24, and normal operating hours will resume on Friday, Nov. 25. The Malibu Community Swimming Pool will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25. Modified lap swim weekend hours will be available on Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Visit malibucity.org/341/Aquatics for a complete schedule.

SUN, NOV. 27

MALIBU LAGOON MONTHLY BIRD WALKS

Santa Monica Bay Audubon Society resumes Malibu Lagoon Monthly Field/Trip Bird Walks on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 8:30 a.m. at Malibu Lagoon. Open to all, non-members are welcome. Register at misclists@verizon.net. Masks are not required but will be appreciated. Bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card and a photo ID card. They will be checked. If you do not have two shots and a booster recorded on your card, you must wear a mask while you are with the group. If we checked your COVID card in March-May, we won’t check it this month. Bring your own binoculars; telescope, too, if you have one.

SUN, NOV. 27

SUNDAY SELFCARE SOUND BATH WITH OCEAN VIEW

Come let go of all that no longer serves you and manifest the best life. This will be a very heart-opening and healing experience. Where: Private residence in Malibu. Exact address will be emailed to you after you sign up. When: Sunday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. Our special Malibu Sound Bath Experience: Doors open at 2:40 p.m. Listen to live harp music and set up your most comfortable space. Sound Bath is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. A Sound Bath is an acoustic sound healing journey that relaxes the body, clears the subconscious, calms the mind, and activates your body’s natural healing systems. Bring a blanket and pillow, and create your most comfortable space then lie down and let the cosmic vibrations wash away stress and all that no longer serves you. We use a wide variety of ancient sound healing instruments, including planetary-tuned gongs, crystal singing bowls, Tibetan bowls, and more to create a sound-healing experience that will vibrate and activate every cell in your body, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Ana and her Sound Healing team create a chamber of healing vibrations that revitalize the mind, body, and spirit leaving you feeling amazing.

TUES, NOV. 29

CONVERSATIONS WITH THE MAYOR — MEET MAYOR PAUL GRISANTI

Join the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce for a Conversation with Mayor Paul Grisanti. Grab your lunch and join us on Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. to address sector business in Los Angeles County and issues relevant to Malibu and Pacific Palisades.

Moderating the event will be “The Malibu Lawyer,” former Chair and current Board Director Ian Roven, Esq., of the Law Offices of Ian Roven.

This is an opportunity to hear the latest happenings and talk about issues that affect YOU. This will be a very open format and will afford you the opportunity to speak directly with the councilmember, and hear about items that are coming down the pipeline in the city. Introduce yourself and speak a moment about your business. Any concerns you may have can be posted in the chat and will be addressed!

Complimentary for all members and residents of Malibu and Pacific Palisades. To register, email Barbara Bruderline at ceo@malibu.org.

TUES, NOV. 29

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: DAVID GRANN

David Grann, the author of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” illuminates how the struggle for Native American rights extends from the first contact with whites to the present day with Standing Rock. Meet Grann at the Malibu Library for the Speaker series on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. Grann highlights the saga of the Osage Indians, who once controlled the central part of the country. After being driven onto a rocky, presumably worthless reservation in Oklahoma, they discovered oil under their land and became the wealthiest people per capita in the world. Then, in the 1920s, they began to be mysteriously murdered. Grann documents how sinister crimes in American history connect to Native Americans’ current fight to control their land and resources.

SAT, DEC. 3

SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS REAL NIGHTLIFE EXPOSED

Wildlife photography taken with a camera trap — a camera triggered by a motion sensor — reveals animals we might never see with our own eyes. Johanna Turner returns to the Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center with an all-new collection of images. Meet the artist on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. This is a free event with free parking. For reservations or more information, email samo@wnpa.org (do not reply to this email) or call (805) 370-2302. For directions to the Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center, visit nps.gov. A portion of the funds from art sales will be used to support art and cultural programs.

DEC. 3 AND DEC. 4

MALIBU ART ASSOCIATION ART AND BOUTIQUE SALE

The Malibu Art Association will hold its first Art and Boutique sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Old Cosentino florist property on PCH across from Dukes Malibu.

SUN, DEC. 4

‘MUSIC INSPIRED ART’ EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION

“Music Inspired Art” is a community art exhibition featuring several visual artists and a tribute to Malibu’s love of music. The Opening Reception is Sunday, Dec. 4, at 12 p.m. and includes a live musical performance by A Call 2Peace. Celebrate the artists, view the artwork, and enjoy complimentary food and refreshments. An RSVP is not required.

Artwork will be displayed from Dec. 5, 2022, to Jan. 13, 2023, at the Malibu City Gallery (23825 Stuart Ranch Road). Gallery admission is complimentary and open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WED, DEC. 7

TOYS FOR TOTS

The Malibu Navy League coordinates the Toys for Tots program in Malibu as part of a national effort run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve since 1947 to distribute toys to children. This year, the event will be on Dec. 7 at First Bank Malibu in the Cross Creek Road shopping center.

WED, DEC. 7

VIRTUAL WORKSHOP SCHEDULED FOR MALIBU’S NEW ORGANIC WASTE RECYCLING PROGRAM

The City of Malibu is hosting a virtual workshop to help community members learn about the importance of, and how to successfully participate in, the city’s Organic Waste Recycling Program, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.

WED, DEC. 7

FULL MOON HIKE

Nighttime is a special time in the wilderness when a unique set of wildlife awakens. Enjoy the classically beautiful landscapes of Charmlee Wilderness Park basked in the moon’s glow and look out for nocturnal activity from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Led by long-time Santa Monica nature enthusiast and naturalist Chris Orosz. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain at night. Preregistration required. Minimum: 5 participants. Maximum: 15 Participants

SAT, DEC. 10

SEMI-ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND ELECTRONIC WASTE COLLECTION

All residents of Los Angeles County may utilize mobile, one-day collection events throughout the county. Events will be held as scheduled, rain or shine. Download the bilingual (English/Spanish) event flyer at www.malibucity.org/DocumentCenter for details.

Please follow the transportation limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip when driving your HHW/E-waste to collection events for disposal. Business hazardous waste and electronic waste is not accepted. For a complete list of accepted materials, visit pw.lacounty.gov/epd/hhw/Hhw.

WED, DEC. 27 THROUGH JAN, 10

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING SERVICE

Free Christmas tree recycling is offered to residents from Dec. 27 through Jan. 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Dec. 30 to Jan. 2) at 23575 Civic Center Way (Chili Cook-off lot). Collected trees will be recycled into mulch. Remove all metal stands and decorations before dropping off trees.

ONGOING

ADAMSON HOUSE FUNDRAISER TOURS

Enjoy the festively decorated Adamson House for the holiday season, and explore this beautiful 1930s beach home filled with original ceramic tiles from Malibu Potteries. The docent-led tours of the house will run Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31. Tours will begin at 10 a.m. and start every half hour, with the final tour of the day at 2:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted for parties of less than six people. Refreshments will be served in the museum. Guests can pick up their gift at our Visitor Center.

Adults 16 and older: $25

Children under 16: $10

5-years and under: Free

Reservations required for groups of six or more: Call (310) 456-9378

All proceeds from the tours, as well as sales from the Visitor Center, benefit the Malibu Adamson House Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that uses the funds for the upkeep and preservation of the Adamson House. No refunds. Location is 23200 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu.

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENINGS

The Malibu Film Society has announced 14 films for the season. In-person screenings will continue to take place at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, and had just agreed to resume their free pre-show wine receptions. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime so there will be plenty of time to grab your seats.

Friday, November 25 at 4 p.m. our Thanksgiving weekend screenings begin with “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which reteams director/screenwriter Martin McDonagh with actors Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson for the first time since “In Bruges.”

For the latest version of their downloadable screening calendar, visit www.malibu film society.org. The first seven shows are now listed on their website. To start booking your seats, submit your link requests for online screenings on mfsreservations.org.

Reservations and link requests are free for all members of MFS. For non-members: remaining seats to in-person screenings (if any) will be made available one week before each show, with advance ticket purchase required (please note: we do not offer day-of-show ticket sales).

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience is necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center, $5 per class.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way. The Malibu Farmers Market is hosting a vintage, art, and brunch Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

