Calendar for the week of Sept. 7

THURS, SEPT. 7

UNDERSTANDING FIRE WEATHER METRICS

Join the City of Malibu Fire Safety Liaisons Gabriel Etcheverry, Bradley Yocum, and Jerry Vandermeulen on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. for Firewise/Firesafe Communities, Understanding Fire Weather Metrics, Home Wildfire Hardening Meets Curb Appeal.

THURS, SEPT. 7

PARK TALES STORY TIME

Join the Community Services Department’s Park Tales Storytime for “Falling into Books” on Thursday, Sept. 7, 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park (24250 Pacific Coast Highway). The program includes an art activity and a free snack. Advanced registration is recommended but not required. For more information, visit the webpage at https://malibucity.org/500/Special-Events.

FRI, SEPT. 8

CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION MEETING

On Sept. 8, the California Coastal Commission (CCC) will report on the Director’s decision regarding certification of Malibu Local Coastal Program Amendment (LCPA) No. 16-006 for Sea View Hotel (CCC No. LCP-4-MAL-21-0073-2) under Item No. F7. The CCC will also consider certification of Malibu LCPA No. 21-002 (CCC No. LCP-4-MAL-22-0043-1) for Malibu Middle and High School Campus Specific Plan under Item No. F8a. The physical location of the meeting was recently changed due to wildfires. The meeting will be livestreamed and members of the public can also participate remotely (requests to speak should be submitted by 5 p.m. the day before the hearing) or provide written comment in advance of the meeting. Meeting details are posted on the CCC website (coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2023/9).

SAT, SEPT. 9

SAMO FUND, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TINY PORCH CONCERTS: A NIGHT WITH TAYLOR GOLDSMITH

The Santa Monica Mountains Fund, in partnership with Tiny Porch Concerts, presents a Night with Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Peter Strauss Ranch, 30000 Mulholland Highway, Agoura Hills. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the featured performance begins at 6:45 p.m. General Admission is $70 per person on a first-come, first-served basis. To purchase tickets or for further information, go to www.samofund.org.

MON, SEPT. 11

WAVES OF FLAGS

Every September, Pepperdine University honors the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks with the Waves of Flags display. Located in Alumni Park along Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road, the display features nearly 3,000 flags — one for each innocent victim, including national flags representing the countries that lost citizens in the attack. Waves of Flags is a tribute that educates and commemorates the sacrifices made to keep our country safe and free.

TUES, SEPT. 12

LASD AND LA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT TO HOST WELLNESS AND SAFETY EVENT

Join the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles Fire Department for shared reflection on wellness and safety for the upcoming fire season on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Agoura Hills Recreation and Event Center, 29900 Ladyface Court. Speakers include Capt. Jennifer Seetoo, Assistant Chief Andrew Smith, and Las Virgenes Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Daniel Stepenosky. To RSVP, email lost hills.howgroup@gmail.com no later than Tuesday, Sept. 5.

THURS, SEPT. 14

EARTHQUAKE THREAT IN SOCAL: ARE YOU PREPARED?

Join the California Institute of Technology (CalTech): SoCal ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning Regional Coordinator Margaret Vinci on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. for a virtual workshop on earthquake threat in SoCal.

SEPT 16 AND 17

TOPANGA ACTORS COMPANY AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Topanga Actors Company on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for a staged reading of “The Lifespan of a Fact.” This is a script by Jeremy Kereken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal. For more information visit, lacountylibrary.org/malibu.

WED, SEPT. 20

TSUNAMI ALERT AND WARNINGS

Join the Department of Conservation Tsunami Unit Engineering Geologist Nick Graehl and California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) Senior Emergency Services Coordinator/Tsunami Planning Coordinator Matthew Palmer on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. for a virtual workshop.

WED, SEPT. 20

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKERS SERIES: SCOTT FREIMAN

The Malibu Library Speaker Series welcomes Beatles expert Scott Freiman, presenting “Deconstructing Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. Freiman is a composer, musician, and software entrepreneur. He is the creator of “Deconstructing The Beatles,” a series of multimedia presentations about the composition and production techniques of the Fab Four. RSVPs are required. Register online or call Malibu Library at (310) 456-6438.

SAT, SEPT. 23

CALIFORNIA COASTAL CLEANUP DAY AT ZUMA BEACH

Community members are invited to volunteer for the City of Malibu and Heal the Bay’s 2023 Malibu Coastal Cleanup Day at Zuma Lagoon and Westward Beach on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 23 is California Coastal Cleanup Day, California’s largest annual volunteer event, when thousands of community volunteers across the state unite to protect our beach and ocean ecosystems. The event is a great way to keep Malibu’s beaches clean and protect our marine environment. For more information and to sign up, visit the website at https://app.grammarly.com/ddocs/2160490062.

WED, SEPT. 27

ACTIVE SHOOTER RESPONSE READINESS

Join Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Chris Soderlund on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. for a virtual workshop on active shooter response readiness.

SAT, SEPT. 30

MALIBU TRIATHLON

The Malibu Triathlon, presented by Super League Triathlon, returns to Zuma Beach for its 38th Annual swim-bike-run race weekend on Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. More than 5,000 athletes, including Hollywood celebrities, will test their fitness as they raise critical funds for the Pediatric Cancer Research Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Registration is open at www.MalibuTri.com/Register.

SAT, SEPT. 30

FREE GARDENING WORKSHOP

LA County is offering a free Gardening 101 course covering the simple techniques of drought-tolerant landscaping, organic gardening, and integrated pest management, Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., in-person at City Hall. Learn how to improve your lawn and garden, conserve water, and reduce waste. No reservations needed. Participants can purchase compost bins at a discount after the workshop (check or cash only please). For more information, visit the website at pw.lacounty.gov/epd/sg/wk_scheds.cfm.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. The group is led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome, whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the Senior Center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. The class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...