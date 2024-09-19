Calendar for the week of Sept 19

SAT, SEPT. 21

COASTAL CLEANUP DAY 2024

Join Heal the Bay and other environmental organizations for the biggest volunteer event of the year, “Coastal Cleanup Day 2024” on Saturday, Sept. 21, starting at 9 a.m. A few hours removing ocean-bound debris from your favorite beach, inland waterway, or park will do greater L.A. — and your soul — a world of good. Bring your friends and family to one of 30-plus locations, from Compton to Malibu. In Malibu, the group will meet at Zuma Beach Tower 2 at 9 a.m.

DISCOVER SCUBA DIVING

If you want to try scuba diving, take the plunge into the PADI® experience at the Malibu Community Pool with highly trained Malibu Divers PADI® Professionals on Saturdays, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Registration is open online at MalibuCity.org/Register. Instructed by the Malibu Divers. Scuba gear is provided.

DANCE FOR DEMOCRACY

Come dance to support democracy with The States Project-Malibu! The States Project enhances the effectiveness and funding of state legislative campaigns to secure governing majorities by providing nonpartisan tools and resources to support a diverse community of state lawmakers dedicated to improving the lives of their constituents; see statesproject.org. On Sept. 21, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Point Dume Club, 29500 Heathercliff Road. Make donations at www.grapevine.org/giving-circle/Bo0h304/The-States-Project-Malibu. Contact drk@themckinnalearningcenter.com for information and RSVP

EASTWOOD RANCH GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION

Join Eastwood Ranch on Saturday, Sept 21, from 12 to 4 p.m. for the grand opening of the long-awaited Eastwood Ranch Rescue & Adoption Center in Agoura Hills. The event will feature tours of the new facility, meet and adopt pets, raffle prizes, goodie bags, and more. The address is 28260 Dorothy Drive, Agoura Hills. For more information, please see eastwoodranch.org

CAFFEINATED VERSE

Hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall, Caffeinated Verse is a monthly poetry workshop that includes featured reader Ronald Koertge, followed by an open mic format. The workshops are open to poets of all levels. On Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

SEPT 21 AND SEPT 22

TERESSA FOGLIA AND HUNTER BELL

Join us with Hunter Bell at our Malibu boutique on Sept. 21 and 22! Indulge in a weekend of shopping their stunningcollection, enjoying refreshing drinks, and experiencing the latest in fashion and collection of Teressa Foglia hats. We can’t wait to see you! On Sept. 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located at 3824 Cross Creek Road in Malibu. For more information visit teressafoglia.com.

SUN, SEPT. 22

TINY TOT OLYMPIC GAMES

Join the Community Services Department and community class instructors for the 2024 Tiny Tot Olympics! The event for ages 2-6 will take place on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park and will feature OlympicGames, an Olympic Village, bounce houses, and an art activity. Sports include basketball, baseball, equestrian, skateboarding, soccer, tennis, track, and more! Preregistration is recommended. Registration is not required for accompanying adults.

TUES, SEPT. 24

SOULFUL ART MEDITATION CLASS

Stop by Tracy Parks Gallery on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for a Soulful art meditation class. Have you felt stuck and ready to live more in the present? Guests will participate in meditation and can create an art activities. No experience necessary. Class is $222. Will have supplies available. RSVP with Lisa Love at (310) 722-0240.

WED, SEPT. 25

MEET THE DINOSAURS AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Do you like dinosaurs? Come discover some fun facts about dinosaurs and then use your imagination and a variety of art supplies to decorate your own 2-D cardboard dinosaur on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. For ages 5-12 with parent or caregiver.

FRI, SEPT. 27

NIGHTS OF THE JACK

LA’s leading immersive Halloween experience, Nights Of The Jack, is back this year for the seventh year. Welcoming over 100,000 people every year, greater LA area residents, families, and celebrity fans alike are expected to return to King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas for the annual event. To purchase tickets visit, NightsOfTheJack.com, and the 30-plus day experience kicks off beginning Friday, Sept. 27, through Nov. 2.

MON, SEPT. 30

FILM SCREENING FOR TEENS AND ADULTS AT MALIBU CITY HALL

At 16 years old, varsity cheerleader Emma Benoit attempted to end her life. “My Ascension” is the story of the day that changed Emma’s life, and everything that’s happened since. On Monday, Sept. 30, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. This film is not rated. For ages 13-plus. “My Ascension” is an inspiring look at Emma’s story, and includes firsthand experiences of families, friends, school officials, and suicide prevention experts. The film does not shy away from the difficult realities of the ongoing youth suicide crisis, but shares valuable resources to help keep teens safe. After the film, there will be a panel discussion with mental health professionals.

TUE, OCT. 1

AUTHOR MEET AND GREET AT MALIBU VILLAGE BOOKS

“Author Meet and Greet” happening at the Malibu Village Books on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Stop by between 3 to 6 p.m., with poet Chenelle Bremont. She’ll be highlighting her book “Love Across the Stars: Poems” with a short reading, and book signing. Welcoming all readers who want to chat with an author, and talk about favorite books or poems.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram@malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

MEET THE MAKERS: SIP & SHOP AT THIRD SPACE

Shop our local, handmade, and sustainable products while getting to know our local creatives and the story behind their brands at Third Space every third Sunday of the month. The next one is on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. in partnership with Malibu Village Books.

TOTAL BODY WORKOUT

A comprehensive low-impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with specialattention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. $5 per class. Pre-registrationis recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes placeon Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

SENIOR CHOIR

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano

