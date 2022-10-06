Calendar for the week of Oct. 6

SAT, OCT. 8

HAUNTED HIKE AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

Meet at Charmlee Wilderness Park for a naturalist-led haunted hike under the full moon. The hike will feature a trail lit by neon lights, scary stories, and ghoulish creatures that come out at night. On Satuday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 8 a.m. Check in is at 5:45 a.m. 2577 Encinal Canyon Road. An adult must accompany participants under 13. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain at night. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Oct. 5, at MalibuCity.org/Register.

SUN, OCT. 9

TOPANGA SYMPHONY 40TH ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY EVENT

Topanga Historical Society will be holding an event for the Topanga Symphony’s 40th Anniversary. It will be a free history presentation and short concert with Conductor Jerome Kessler on Oct. 9 at 12 p.m. At The Mermaid, 20421 Callon Drive. The Topanga Symphony was founded in 1982 and has since presented a regular program of free concerts. It consists mostly of unpaid amateurs and students, with some professional musicians. Kessler has been the music director and conductor of the Topanga Symphony since its inception. He is also director of the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra and I Cellisti. A cellist and composer, he has toured nationally.

TUES, OCT. 11

FLORAL WORKSHOP — SUCCULENT GARDEN

Somethings Blooming is a florist developed during the pandemic to redirect creativity and promote well-being. Through the whimsical yet elegant floral workshops, students will create a passion for floral design. Each workshop will express that month’s fall, Halloween, and Thanksgiving holidays. All supplies are included, and each participant will go home with a unique piece to share with friends and family. The workshops are for all ages; adults must accompany children under 12.

Upcoming workshop: Autumn Centerpiece — Nov. 10.

TUES, OCT. 11

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES WITH PAUL DE GELDER

“Embracing the Power of Change.” An elite Australian Navy diver who lost two limbs in a horrific shark attack that changed his life, Paul de Gelder now inspires others to overcome obstacles and champions shark conservation. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Malibu Library. De Gelder will discuss his journey of discovery and triumph that can relate to us all. His inspiring story will spark conversations about inspiration, teamwork, happiness, overcoming obstacles, and turning weakness into strength. RSVP required – register online or call (310) 456-6438.

WED, OCT. 12

MAINSTREET MORTGAGE LECTURE

John Mallett from Mainstreet mortgage will teach you the tools and strategies for homeownership success. On Wednesday, Sept. 12. From 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu Senior Center.

THURS, OCT. 13

HALLOWEEN BASH AND LUNCHEON AT CITY HALL

Get ready to boogie in the ‘Bu at the Malibu Senior Center Halloween Bash on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Appropriate costumes are encouraged. Lunch catered by El Pollo Loco and entertainment will be provided. Pre-registration is required. Maximum 60 participants. To register go to MalibuCity.org/Register

For more information, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357 or at MalibuSeniorCenter@MalibuCity.org.

FRI, OCT. 14

CABARET CONCERT AT MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL

The annual Choir Cabaret Concert is coming up on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Malibu High School choir as well as selected vocal solos and duets. Tickets can be purchases online at: https://malibuhs.booktix.com/

SAT, OCT. 15

HHW/E-WASTE COLLECTION

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Malibu City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. The maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. The calendar event is scheduled in advanced and is scheduled to change. Visit MalibuCity.org for more information.

ONGOING

NIGHTS OF THE JACK AT KING GILLETTE RANCH

Nights of the Jack returns to King Gillette Ranch with interactive experiences such as a live pumpkin carver, gift shop, food trucks, and “The Spookeasy Bar,” which serves specialty spooky cocktails for those 21 and over. There is a half-mile long self-guided tour, which has tons of intricately carved and illuminated jack-o-lanterns to see. Event returns Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.tixr.com/groups/nightsofthejack/events/nights-of-the-jack-9-30-49073

HAUNT O’WEEN

Haunt O’ Ween’s 200,000-square-foot playground of Halloween-themed games, performances, rides, and attractions is back in Woodland Hills beginning this Friday, Sept. 30, with the action continuing on select dates through Oct. 31. Go trick-or-treating, walk through thousands of pumpkins, play a multitude of games and rides, get your face painted, enjoy food and drinks. GA tickets run $36-$44. For more information visit, hauntoween.com.

MALIBU WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDY

Held every Tuesday starting Sept. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Malibu Pacific Church and via Zoom. Malibu Women’s Bible Study is an in-depth, interdenominational Bible study involving women seeking together to better understand the heart of God and walk in the paths of Jesus. This year we will focus on the books of 1 and 2 Samuel as we study the stories of Samuel, Saul, and David and explore what they meant for the kingdom of Israel, what they mean for the kingdom of God, and how they apply to our lives today. Join women from Malibu, surrounding areas and even other states. For more information or to register, contact Corleen Parmelee at corleenparmelee@gmail.com or email malibuWBS@gmail.com.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience is necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. Tuesday’s from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center, $5 per class.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

MALIBU CARS AND COFFEE

According to the city of malibu website, the Malibu Cars and Coffee has been removed from the calendar for the months of October, November and December 2022. The event is usally organized every 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

