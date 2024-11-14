Calendar for the week of Nov. 14

THURS, NOV. 14

SENIOR RESOURCE FAIR

Meet local service providers, and learn about healthy aging at the upcoming Senior Resource Fair on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information booths will include medical doctors, health and wellness businesses, community organizations, and senior care providers. All participants will receive a free raffle ticket. Raffle items include gift baskets, discounts from vendors, gift cards, and more.

THURS, NOV. 14

AWARD SEASON FILM SCREENING: ‘SEPTEMBER 5’

Before it opens in theaters! “September 5” stars Peter Sarsgaard as legendary television sports producer Roone Arledge, who (together with his crew) was leading the live broadcast of the 1972 Olympics when their coverage suddenly shifted to what eventually became known as the Munich Massacre. Free popcorn and soft drinks will be served and our wine reception will start when doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. Free admission for members; for non-members, tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for those 18 and under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

FRI, NOV. 15

CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK NIGHT HIKE

Discover the magic of Charmlee Wilderness Park after hours. Experience one of Malibu’s best hiking venues and learn about the natural surroundings. Participants should be able to walk on uneven terrain. Hiking boots or sturdy closed-toe shoes are recommended. Bring water and dress in layers. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required. Hike takes place from 5 to 6 p.m.

SAT. NOV. 16

CAFFINATED VERSE

Hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. Caffeinated Verse is a monthly poetry workshop that includes featured reader Michael Mark followed by an open mic format. The workshops are open to poets of all levels. On Saturday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

SAT, NOV. 16

100-YEAR CELEBRATION FOR MALIBU LAKESIDE

The Malibu Lakeside is having a celebration for its 100-year anniversary with live entertainment, food truck, and wine from local wineries, in addition to local photographers and painters, too. On Saturday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 29130 Crags Drive (corner of Seminole and Paiute). This event is open to the public.

SAT, NOV. 16

MONTE NIDO ART WALK

The 5th Annual Monte Nido Art Walk takes place this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All types of artwork, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, paintings, homemade goodies, plants, and unique holiday gifts. Meet new and old friends while strolling the neighborhood. Artists wishing to participate, please contact (805) 550-4657. To view the map with the artists visit www.montenido.org/blog/monte-nido-art-walk.

MONDAY, NOV. 18

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY SCREENING AND Q&A: ‘ALIEN: ROMULUS’

Forty-five years after the original Oscar-winning “Alien” creeped us all out with its terrifying vision of space exploration gone wrong, renowned horror film director Fede Alvarez breathes new life into the series with “Alien: Romulus” — this time, with a group of young space colonists scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, where they come face-to-face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. There will be a free wine reception when doors open at 6:30 for the 7 p.m. show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills; director/screenwriter Alvarez is confirmed to appear after the show. Admission is free for members; for non-members, special discount tickets are just $10 for adults, and $5 for those 18 & under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

TUESDAY, NOV. 19

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY Q&A: ‘FAMILY TIME’

“Family Time” is Finland’s official submission in this year’s race for Best International Film, set during an annual family Christmas get-together that sees the usual tensions rise. Free popcorn and soft drinks will be available for all guests, as well as a free pre-show wine reception when doors open at 6:30 for the 7 p.m. show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills; director/screenwriter Tia Kouvo is confirmed to appear after the show. Admission is free for members; for non-members, special discount tickets are just $10 for adults, and $5 for those 18 & under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY Q&A: ‘GLADIATOR II’

Before it opens in theaters! Widely expected to be among this year’s top contenders in several categories, “Gladiator II” has legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott returning us to Rome for the sequel to the Oscar-winning original — this time, with Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal leading a star-studded cast in one of the most highly anticipated movies of the season! Free popcorn and soft drinks will be available for all guests, as well as a free pre-show wine reception when doors open at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills; confirmed Q&A guests include screenwriter David Scarpa and producers Mike Pruss and Doug Wick. Admission is free for members; for non-members, special discount tickets are just $10 for adults, and $5 for those 18 & under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY AWARD SEASON FILM SCREENING: ‘THE ORDER’

“The Order” stars Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, and Tye Sheridan in this gritty tale based on the series of bank robberies and car heists that plagued communities in the Pacific Northwest in the early 1980s — and the lone FBI agent who believed that the crimes were not the work of financially motivated criminals, but rather a group of dangerous domestic terrorists. Free popcorn and soft drinks will be available for all guests, as well as a free pre-show wine reception when doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. Admission is free for members; for non-members, special discount tickets are just $10 for adults, and $5 for those 18 & under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

THURS, NOV. 21

OUR LADY OF MALIBU BINGO NIGHT

Join Our Lady of Malibu’s Bingo Night on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, with additional cards $1 each. Food, drinks, and sweet treats available for purchase at OLM Sheridan Hall. Event open to the community. For more info, call Lisa Hall at (310) 456-0071, or email Gina Longo at glongo@olmalibuschool.org.

FRIDAY, NOV. 22

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY Q&A: ‘LOST LADIES’

“Lost Ladies” is India’s official submission for Best International Film, following the misadventures of two young brides who get lost from the same train. From mistaken identities to laugh-out-loud escapades, the ensuing chaos guarantees laughter galore and heartwarming moments. Free popcorn and soft drinks will be available for all guests, as well as a freepre-show wine reception when doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills; director Kiran Rao is confirmed to appear after the show. Admission is free for members; for non-members, special discount tickets are just $10 for adults, and $5 for those 18 & under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

SAT, NOV. 23

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENING: ‘12.12: THE DAY’

“12.12: The Day” is South Korea’s official entry in this year’s race for Best International Film — the riveting story of the day which changed everything: Dec. 12, 1979, when the assassination of President Park Chung Hee left various military factions wrestling for control during a violent coup. There will be a free wine reception when doors open at 3:30 for the 4 p.m. matinee at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. Admission is free for members; for non-members, special discount tickets are just $10 for adults, and $5 for those 18 & under. For reservations and additional info, please visit www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

SAT, NOV. 23

THE RIPPLE EFFECT POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. Poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Malibu City Hall Multipurpose Room. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall.

SAT NOV 23 AND SUN NOV 24

“HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS” FRIENDS OF MALIBU BOOK SALE

The longest-running nonprofit in Malibu, The Friends of the Malibu Library, is having its yearly book sale on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. One hundred percent of the profits go towards supporting the Malibu Library. “Home For the Holidays” Book Sale will offer gently used books from all genres, mostly for $1; rare and first editions will also be available, and priced accordingly. Gift Baskets with books and more will also be available for sale. The Malibu Public Library is located at 23519 Civic Center Way in Malibu.

ONGOING

HOLIDAY SHOP AT THIRD SPACE

Holiday Shop “With a Purpose” events are happening at Third Space. Come enjoy hot cider and shop local, handmade, sustainable products while getting to know our local creatives and supporting youth entrepreneurship. Curated holiday gifts and wrap, men’s key chains, charcuterie boards, sweatshirts, home gifts, winter apparel and jewelry. Sip & Shop will be Nov. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sun & Shop will be Nov. 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Third Space, 233357 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu.

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram@malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

TOTAL BODY WORKOUT

A comprehensive low-impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with specialattention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are Tuesdays from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. $5 per class. Pre-registration is recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size 8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

SENIOR CHOIR

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano.

SENIOR TECH HELP

Receive one-on-one tech help with your laptop, tablet, or cellphone. Seniors can receive assistance using social media, Google Drive, Skype, Microsoft Word, email, and more. RSVP required. Instructed by Community Services Department staff. Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Malibu Senior Center.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...