Ann R. Barron 1959-2024

Ann Rose Barron, 65, of Malibu, California, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones. Ann faced her long battle with cancer with remarkable grace and courage.

Born and raised in Covina, California, Ann was a bright student who graduated from Cal Poly Pomona with a degree in Sociology, later earning her Master’s in Interior Architecture from UCLA. In the 1980s and 90s, Ann made her mark helping produce vinyl records – “getting the job done” in the music industry. She contributed to numerous album publications and earned the respect of her peers.

Later on, her remarkable attention to detail and organizational skills led her to serve as a personal assistant to some of Malibu’s most prominent residents. With an incredible eye for design, Ann helped stage many homes for celebrity clients. She eventually founded her own home staging business–Malibu Staging and Design–where her creativity flourished.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ann was known for her kindness, perseverance, and infectious laughter. She had a unique ability to make those around her feel valued and cherished. She was always generous with her family and friends – as well as those she just met, commonly making conversation with servers who were always “honey” or “sweetie”.

Ann is survived by her partner, Val Davidson; her brother, Jimmy; and her three nieces, Rebecca, Jessica, and Hannah. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, who remember her as a beacon of love and inspiration.

Please contact Ann’s niece, Hannah Barron, for information on Ann’s celebration of life: Hannahbarron89@gmail.com

