Calendar for the week of Mar 21

THU., MARCH 21

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Thursday, March 21, from 2 to 2:45 a.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23278.

SAT, MARCH 23

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

Join the City of Malibu and the poetry community in a generative poetry workshop on Saturday, March 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems, which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall.

SAT, MARCH 23

YOGA ON THE MOUNTAIN AT KING GILLETTE RANCH

Find your center in the outdoors! Join instructors Greg and Dawn for a unique Kundalini yoga and wellness experience with live acoustic music on Saturday, March 23, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own yoga mat. Reservations are required. This is a free event with free parking, funded by Western National Parks Association. For more information and to make reservations, email samo@wnpa.org or call (805) 370-2302. For directions to the Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center.

SUN, MARCH 24

HOLY WEEK AND EASTER SERVICE AT MALIBU METHODIST CHURCH

Join Holy Week at the Malibu United Methodist Church for Palm Sunday Worship, on Sunday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m.; Monday, March 25, through Thursday, March 28th, at 6:30 p.m.; and on Easter Sunday, March 31, Sunrise Service on Zuma Beach, 6:30 a.m.; Morning View & PCH Worship Service in the Sanctuary, 10:30 a.m.; Children’s Program during Worship, 10:30 a.m; and Egg Hunt, at 11:30 a.m.

TUE., MARCH 26

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Tuesday, March 26, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23279.

THU., MARCH 28

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Thursday, March 28, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23280.

THURS, MARCH 28

SHAMROCK LUNCHEON AT THE SENIOR CENTER

Join the City of Malibu for the Malibu Senior Center’s Shamrock’n luncheon on Thursday, March 28, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be catered by Brent’s Deli, and entertainment will be provided by the O’Connor School of Irish Dancing. Pre-registration is required. Maximum 70 participants.

SUN, MARCH 31

SUNDAY SERVICE AT MALIBU PACIFIC CHURCH

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Malibu Pacific Church at 9 or 11 a.m. as it offers a moment of spiritual renewal and heartfelt worship, reflecting the hope and joy of the season. Immerse yourself in uplifting music, inspiring life-change messages, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere for everybody and every story that embodies the essence of Easter’s promise. Also join the church for their annual EasterFest on Sunday, March 31, from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Enjoy a delightful brunch, bounce houses for endless fun, a petting zoo that promises smiles, balloon artists creating whimsical shapes, an artisan coffee cart for your caffeine fix, and a variety of crafts for all ages. There’s more in store, ensuring a memorable day for the entire family and did we mention … EasterFest is FREE!

* Malibu’s LARGEST Egg Hunts will be at 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at 3324 Malibu Canyon Road, Malibu.

SAT, APRIL 6

MALIBU ART ASSOCIATION PRESENTS: SPRING FLING

This showcase of art is inspired and curated by local artists. It is a wonderful opportunity to be enlightened, inspired and purchase new artwork for your collection! At the Malibu Bungalows on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is free to attend. Please register in advance to display art.

SAT, APRIL 6 AND APRIL 7

24TH ANNUAL CHUMASH DAY POWWOW AND INTERNATIONAL GATHERING AT MALIBU BLUFFS PARK

The City of Malibu will host the 24th Annual Chumash Day Powwow and Intertribal Gathering at Malibu Bluffs Park (24250 Pacific Coast Highway) on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. The community is encouraged to attend the festive cultural celebration honoring Malibu’s original residents and First Americans, the Chumash. This family-friendly cultural festival is free and open for all to attend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No on-site event parking. Parking is available off-site, with free shuttle rides available to Malibu Bluffs Park. General off-site parking and complimentary shuttle at 23575 Civic Center Way. ADA off-site parking and complimentary shuttle at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

THURS, APRIL. 11

SILVER FOX WALK

Each month, staff will guide participants on a walk through one of Malibu’s parks or hiking trails. This will be a beginner’s level walk. RSVP required. Instructed by Community Services Department staff. This month’s walk is at Malibu Bluffs Park. The next one is on Thursday, April 11, at Malibu Bluffs Park, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and May 9 at Solstice Canyon Road. For more info visit, malibucity.org/calendar.

APRIL 13 AND 14

MALIBU ART ASSOCIATION SPRING FLING ART SHOW

The Malibu Art Association Spring Fling Art Show will take place on April 13 and 14 at 3728 Cross Creek Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy music, food, drinks, and of course, art. This is in conjunction with and sponsored by Surf Canyon. For more information visit, www.surfcanyon.co/

THURS, APRIL 18

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION ANNUAL FUNDRAISER WINGS OVER MALIBU

The Emily Shane Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity based in Malibu and serving children across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, will be hosting its annual gala spring fundraiser Wings Over Malibu the evening of Thursday, April 18, directly over the waves in the Ocean Room at Duke’s Restaurant in Malibu. The gala’s proceeds will benefit the foundation’s SEA (Successful Educational Achievement) Program, which empowers underserved, disadvantaged middle schoolers at risk of academic failure by providing them with intensive and individualized academic tutoring and mentorship. Highlights of Wings Over Malibu 2024 include a live auction, an online silent auction, exclusive wines by The Narcissist Wine Company, delicious appetizers, and the popular local band Little Dume, presenting an acoustic set. Members of the Malibu Middle Orchestra will serenade guests as they arrive. Tickets will be available for purchase at emilyshane.org as of March 18.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

BRIDGE GROUP

If you have never played bridge, here is your chance to learn! Beginners and experienced players are welcome to play with this relaxed bridge group every Friday at the Malibu Senior Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. A friendly and welcoming long-standing group welcomes all levels of players. Led by volunteer Vin Joshi.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size eight needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

