Calendar for the week of June 9

THURS, JUNE 8

BLOOD DRIVE AT CITY HALL

The City of Malibu will be hosting a Community Blood Drive on Thursday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road). Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donations and blood supplies had fallen due to facility closures, stay-at-home orders, and other impacts. Donated blood is needed every day for surgeries, emergencies, and regular medical procedures, and is needed for any natural or human-made disasters. With COVID-19 rates continuing to improve, the city is proud to once again safely resume this life-saving activity. Sign up on the Red Cross website with code “CityofMalibu.” For more information, call (818) 200-3445.

THURS, JUNE 8

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Cool off on a hot Summer day with ice cream on the Malibu Senior Center patio on Thursday, June 8 from 12 to 1 p.m. Participants can make their own ice cream sundae and socialize with their fellow Senior Center friends. RSVP required.

SAT, JUNE 10

PUBLIC SAFETY EXPO

The city’s annual Public Safety Expo is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at Malibu City Hall. Learn how to get started on, or improve your preparedness for wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters. The free event will feature presentations from the California Insurance Commissioner on wildfire insurance and from the LA County Fire Department on brush clearance. Take a ride in an earthquake simulator that recreates a realistic and educational experience of a major earthquake inside a house, highlighting the need to make your home more earthquake safe.

TUES, JUNE 13

SPEAKER SERIES: DIANE PETERSON AND LESLIE KLINGER

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m. for “Showcase: Local Author Series.” This program features local authors Diane Peterson and Leslie Klinger. They’ll both speak about their recent books, then have a facilitated Q&A. Since Diane is a regular at the Malibu Library Speaker Series, it’s extra special to welcome her as a participant.

TUES, JUNE 13

CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS TO HOLD PUBLIC WORKSHOP ON THE MALIBU CREEK ECOSYSTEM RESTORATION PROJECT

California State Parks will be conducting a public workshop on the Malibu Creek Ecosystem Restoration Project on Tuesday, June 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, in the Senior Multipurpose Room.

WED, JUNE 14

BEGINNER BIRD WATCHING

As part of the California State Parks Week celebrations,

come join us at a birding hotspot as we watch and observe our local birds on Wednesday, June 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Malibu Lagoon State Beach. Try out using binoculars to spot and name birds and learn about what makes our Malibu Lagoon State Beach birds so special! A free event for all ages. If you have any questions, email allison.frye@parks.ca.gov.

WED, JUNE 14

MALIBU LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

Please join your fellow bibliophiles in the Malibu Library Book Club for a discussion of “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles on Wednesday, June 14, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The New York Times Review of Books called “The Lincoln Highway”, “remarkably brisk, remarkably buoyant” and “permeated with light, wit, youth.” For adults.

THURS, JUNE 15

NATURE JOURNALING FOR EVERYONE

As part of the California State Parks Week learn some journaling at Malibu Lagoon State Beach from 3 to 5 p.m. Spending time in nature is incredibly good for your health, and nature journaling can deepen the connection. We’ll share a simple process that can be learned and enjoyed by anyone. No materials needed. However, if you have a journal or colored pencils/watercolors you are welcome to bring them. You might also like to bring a folding chair. A free event for all ages. If you have any questions, email allison.frye@parks.ca.gov.

THURS, JUNE 15

BUBBLEMANIA AND CO. AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Malibu Library on Thursday, June 15, for the “Bubblologist,” a bubble show on the science and fun of bubbles with shimmering waves of soap films, rainbow bubbles, big bubbles, small bubbles, square bubbles, triangle bubbles, bubbles within bubbles, bubbles bouncing on bubbles, and giant bubbles! In the grand finale, kids get the chance to be inside of a giant bubble. Learn about reflection, refraction, surface tension, and many other soap bubbles properties. For ages 5-12 with parent or caregiver. In the meeting room from 3:30 to 4:40 p.m.

THURS, JUNE 15

SUNSET YOGA AT THE ADAMSON HOUSE

As part of the California State Parks Week celebrations, come for a sunset yoga on Thursday, June 15, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Adamson House has the most amazing lawns to picnic and relax. They also are perfect for yoga! Come join us for an all-levels, all-ages yoga practice led by one of our Adamson House Docents. A free event for all ages. If you have any questions, email allison.frye@parks.ca.gov.

SAT, JUNE 17

FATHER’S DAY ON THE GREEN

Spend Father’s at Trancas Country Market for live music, lawn games, and fruit bars on Saturday, June 17, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

SAT, JUNE 17

THE ORIGINAL STATE PARK STEWARDS

At the Malibu Creek State Park Campground Amphitheater, and as part of the California State Parks Week celebrations, join the Original State Park Stewards on Satuday, June 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. The Chumash and Fernandeño people lived on these lands for thousands of years. Find out what life was like for the Native American children growing up here. This free event is part of the Junior Ranger program for 7 to 12 year olds. If you have any questions, email allison.frye@parks.ca.gov.

SAT, JUNE 17

TOPANGA LAGOON RESTORATION PROJECT PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING

The Resource Conservation District is hosting a public information meeting on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Palisades Charter High School, 15777 Bowdoin St. Join the organizations behind the restoration of Topanga Lagoon to hear about the background, current status and future of this important project. To RSVP, visit: eventbrite.com/e/topanga-lagoon-restoration-project-public-information-meeting-tickets-631048782897.

SAT, JUNE 17

HHW/E-WASTE COLLECTION

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the City Hall upper parking lot. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. The maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. The city schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels event.

SAT, JUNE 17

CINEMALIBU: “TOP GUN” 1986, PG

Movies will take place at Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway

Movies begin at sunset and activities begin one hour before sunset

Arts and crafts, giveaways, food trucks, and special guests included

Bring chairs and blankets

No alcohol

“Top Gun” 1986, rated PG on Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m.

Pre-movie activities include giveaways, D’Amore’s Pizza Truck, and Apollo’s Expresso and Shave Ice.

SUN, JUNE 18

MALIBU LAGOON STATE BEACH CLEAN UP

As part of the California State Parks Week celebrations, join for a beach cleanup on Sunday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This lagoon and beach are home to so many different animals and a beautiful spot to relax, read a book, surf, and play! Let’s work together to keep it clean! A free event for all ages. If you have any questions, email allison.frye@parks.ca.gov.

TUES, JUNE 20

RIDE A WAVE WITH MALIBU SURFING ASSOCIATION

Come ride a wave and honor international surf day with the Malibu Surfing Association at First Point Dume in Malibu. Enjoy a potluck and special guests with Jerico Poppler, Jim Kempton (author of “Women on Waves”), pro short boarders Allen Sarlo and Andy Lyon, and long board pro surfer Mary Osborne. All surfers and surf clubs, long and short, are welcome. For more information visit malibusurfingassociation on Instagram.

ONGOING

CREATIVE WRITING COURSE AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

“Bring Out Your Inner Writer: Creative Writing” will be offered on Tuesdays, from June 6 through July 18 (no class July 4) from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center at City Hall. $5 per class.

In this six-week free-form class, students learn to use writing as a tool for personal expression, creativity, and healing. Students explore creative writing techniques, fun prompts, timed writing exercises, and thoughtful listening to encourage students to let words flow and see what evolves. No experience is necessary. Bring pens, notebooks, and an open mind. Instructed by Tracy Katz.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. They are led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the senior center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

