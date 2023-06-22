Calendar for the week of June 22

THURS, JUNE 22

HAVANA NIGHTS SENIOR LUNCHEON

Let’s celebrate the beginning of summer at the Senior Center’s Havana Nights luncheon at Malibu City Hall on Thursday, June 22, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be catered by Rutt’s Hawaiian Cafe and entertainment will be provided by singer and entertainer Suzy Cahdam. Cost is $5 per person.

THURS, JUNE 22

SUMMER JUBILATIONS

Hosted by the Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie and featuring Dr. Jose Ortega, Anita McLaughlin, and Eileen Fiori, this gathering is themed to celebrate joy in a time of whelming possibilities, to give voice to the true nature of vitality modeled on the natural world, to attend to the power of love and joy. Gathering is open air and features selected poets, and open mic, and conversation. Complimentary and an RSVP is not required. On Thursday, June. 22 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park.

SAT, JUNE 24

FAIRY GARDENING

In this workshop, participants will learn the art of fairy gardening and build a fairy container garden. The gardens will include enchanting landscapes, plants, and quaint fairy figures. Fairy gardening is fun for the novice and experienced gardener. All materials will be provided, and a paying adult must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Goat Kidz at the Michael Landon Community Center from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $30 per participant.

TUES, JUNE. 27

WARNER BROTHERS STUDIO TOUR

Go behind the lens and discover the secrets of movie-making magic. The Studio Tour brings you closer than ever to the entertainment you love. You’ll explore one of the busiest working studios in Los Angeles with an expert tour guides, who will take you behind the scenes of the studio that has been entertaining the world for nearly 100 years. Please wear comfortable shoes, a hat, and sunscreen. Enjoy lunch at Central Perk Cafe for an additional fee. The group meets at The Malibu Senior Center at 8:30 a.m. tour is until 4 p.m. $50 per person.

TUES, JULY 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY CITY HALL CLOSED

Special holiday hours for city parks and facilities will be posted in the News & Announcements section of the website homepage the week prior to the holiday.

THURS, JULY 6

BRICK BUILDERS CLUB

Come enjoy a monthly event at the Malibu Library for creative play with bricks from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. We provide the bricks, you bring the ideas and imagination. Participants can build freely or participate in a fun building challenge. For ages 5-12 with parent or caregiver.

THURS, JULY 6

PARK TALES: STARS AND STRIPES

Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by the Children’s Malibu Librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack and special guests. Children need to be accompanied by an adult. A yoga mat or blanket is recommended. Special Guest: Gaylene’s Dance Studio. At Malibu Bluffs Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For ages 5 and under.

SAT, JULY 15

CINEMALIBU: “E.T.” 1982, PG

Join the City of Malibu with the second film screening, “E.T.” 1982, PG. Movies begin at sunset and activities begin one hour before sunset at Malibu Bluffs Park, from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be giveaways, arts and crafts, food trucks, and special guests.

TUES, JULY 18

LOOSE LEASH WALKING WORKSHOP

Walking a dog should be a fun and relaxing task. Walking can be more of a chore if the canine companion is constantly pulling on the leash. In this workshop, build reinforcement cues to use while “Loose Leash Walking,” meaning keeping slack in the leash without pulling on the leash. Instructed by Canine Logic. All dogs must remain on a leash throughout each workshop and in City parks. The workshop begins at 6 to 7 p.m. $35.

WED, JULY 19

ORGANICS RECYCLING TRAINING AND KITCHEN CADDY GIVEAWAY

The City of Malibu is offering a free kitchen collection bin (limit one per household) to encourage the community to participate in its mandatory organics recycling program. To receive a kitchen-free caddy, attend this virtual training. The Zoom meeting link is posted at MalibuCity.org/organics. The meeting is from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

THURS, JULY 20

SUNSET HIKE AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

Enjoy a hike during the Golden Hour at Charmlee Wilderness Park from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Explore the oak and sycamore trees, and learn about the region’s history and ecosystem while improving mental well-being. The view from the vista will be the perfect backdrop for photos. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain. For ages 4 and up. Pre-registration required.

SAT, JULY 22

THATS SEW CRAFTY: SEWING WORKSHOP

This hands-on machine sewing workshop will allow children and adults to tap into creativity, exploration, and imagination. The instructor will provide students with basic sewing projects and step-by-step instructions. Students will receive a sewing grab bag at the end of the workshop to inspire sewing at home. All supplies and sewing machines are provided. Adults must accompany children under 12. Instructed by CReATE Studio. $40 per person. The workshop is from 11:15 to 1:15 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center.

WED, JULY 26

NATURE WALK AT LEGACY PARK

Spend the morning in nature. Participants will begin at the Malibu Library and enjoy a walk around Legacy Park with park educators. Participants will slow down to look at summer bugs and birds. The walk will culminate with storytime at the amphitheater. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Malibu Library.

For ages 1 and up. Pre-registration is required. From 10 to 11 a.m.

ONGOING

CREATIVE WRITING COURSE AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

“Bring Out Your Inner Writer: Creative Writing” will be offered on Tuesdays, from June 6 through July 18 (no class July 4) from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center at City Hall. $5 per class.

In this six-week free-form class, students learn to use writing as a tool for personal expression, creativity, and healing. Students explore creative writing techniques, fun prompts, timed writing exercises, and thoughtful listening to encourage students to let words flow and see what evolves. No experience is necessary. Bring pens, notebooks, and an open mind. Instructed by Tracy Katz.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. The group is led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the senior center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. The class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

