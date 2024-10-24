Calendar for the week of Halloween

FRI, OCT. 25

CITY OF MALIBU: HALLOWEEN BU BASH

The Community Services Department’s Bu Bash Halloween Carnival Spooktacular is coming back on Friday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Participants ages 2 to 10 can play games to win prizes, strut their stuff on our costume catwalk, and bounce off the walls in our bounce houses. Grab a bite at our food trucks, and then gather round for Spooky Stories with the @lacountylibrary. For more information, visit MalibuCity.org/BuBash. Register online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

SAT, OCT. 26

HALLOWEEN ON THE GREEN

Stop by Vintage Grocers at the Trancas Country Market for Halloween on the Green! Trick-or-treating for all kids in each store, lawn games, and more! Don’t forget to wear your costumes! From 12 to 3 p.m.

SAT, OCT. 26 AND SUN, OCT. 27

TOPANGA ACTORS COMPANY AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Malibu Library on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m., for a staged reading of the madcap comedy “Clue.” The popular theater piece is based on the cult film, interpreted with wit and verve by members of Topanga Actors Company, and accompanied by live music. Wadsworth, the butler, welcomes six guests to Boddy Mansion, but where is Mr. Boddy? Join the iconic “Clue” characters as they race to find the murderer before the body count stacks up. Whodunit anyone?? FREE, open seating, library parking. Choice of performances: Saturday and Sunday. Sponsored by L.A. County Library. For adults and teens. Contact Topanga Actors Company for more info: topangaactorscompany@theatercompany.org.

SAT OCT. 26 AND 27

MALIBU MOVES

Malibu is buzzing with excitement as the community prepares for its only annual foot race: the Malibu Half Marathon, part of the two-day “Malibu Moves” event set for Oct. 26 and 27. Known for drawing runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels, this popular event is expected to sell out once again. Participants will enjoy stunning ocean views along the 13.1-mile Half Marathon course, starting and finishing at Zuma Beach. In addition to the Half Marathon, the event will feature a 5K and a Kids Run, ensuring something for everyone. After crossing the finish line, participants will be welcomed with a beachside celebration, complete with music, food, and festivities in a picturesque coastal setting. Tickets are still available at malibumoves.com. Volunteers also get a custom T-shirt, snacks, and refreshments. “It’s a fun way to feel some of the magic.”

SAT, OCT. 26

ROSENTHAL HAUNTED WINE RUN 5K

Join Rosenthal Wines on Saturday, Oct. 26, with start times at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. for an exciting Halloween-themed event that features a “tasting with a view” at The Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio (The Malibu Estate)! Rosenthal — The Malibu Estate Tasting Room is located Just across from the beach in Malibu. The Rosenthal Tasting Room offers a casual atmosphere in which to discover and enjoy our full selection of Rosenthal and Surf rider wines. With extra swag options for all wine lovers, walkers and runners, this race is a sure thing for a great time! This race is timed and scored by J3 Timing. To purchase tickets go to https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Malibu/RosenthalWineRun5k.

SUN, OCT. 27

TRICK OR TREAT MARKET MAGIC AT THE MALIBU FARMERS MARKET

Malibu Farmers Market will host a Trick-or-treat market magic at this Sunday’s Malibu Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come have brunch!

THURS, OCT. 31

‘SPIRITED’ SAFE AND SANE HALLOWEEN AT OUR LADY OF MALIBU

Enjoy a “Spirited” Safe & Sane Halloween at Our Lady of Malibu on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 pm to 9.

Music, Games, Prizes, and more.

Mexican Dinner: Adults – $10.

Children under 12 – $5.

Seniors Citizens – $8.

Kids of all ages welcome!

Costumes encouraged.

3625 Winter Cyn. (Across from Webster School) 310-456-2361

SUN, NOV. 3

HARVEST OF HOPE CHARITY FUNDRAISER

Wine tasting, catered food, live music with Old Dawgs, New Tricks, silent auction of gifts, dancing and good times! Children’s program! Sunday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. Suggested donation: $50 individuals, $100 families. At 28211 Pacific Coast Highway. For more info, go to www.staidanschurch.org or call (310) 457-7966.

MON, NOV. 11

HONORS VETERANS DAY AT CITY HALL

Mark your calendars for 11/11 at 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall. Refreshments will be served, and the event is free. We hope to see you there! Join us for an inspiring moment where you can meet, greet, and hear stories from our beloved veterans. We will also feature entertainment from talented local students, and this year’s special guest and keynote speaker is the patriotic Pat Boone. This year marks a quarter of a century since Malibu began honoring veterans, and our theme is 25th year of saluting the past and inspiring the future!

SAT, NOV. 16

100-YEAR CELEBRATION FOR MALIBU LAKESIDE

The Malibu Lakeside is having a celebration for their 100-year anniversary with live entertainment, food truck, and wine from local wineries, in addition to local photographers and painters, too. On Saturday Nov. 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 29130 Crags Drive (corner of Seminole and Paiute). This event is open to the public.

ONGOING

NIGHTS OF THE JACK AT KING GILLETTE RANCH

A family-friendly event at King Gillette Ranch with interactive experiences such as a live pumpkin carver, gift shop, food trucks, and “The Spookeasy Bar,” which serves specialty spooky cocktails for those 21 and over. There is a half-mile long self-guided tour, which has tons of intricately carved and illuminated jack-o-lanterns to see. They have partnered with Nickelodeon this year and have brought Spongebob Squarepants and Bikini Bottom to life through an illuminated pumpkin display. To purchase tickets visit: www.tixr.com/groups/nightsofthejack/events/nights-of-the-jack-10-10-15615.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

TOTAL BODY WORKOUT

A comprehensive low-impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with specialattention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are Tuesdays from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. $5 per class. Pre-registration is recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size 8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

SENIOR CHOIR

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano.

