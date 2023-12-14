Calendar for the week of Dec. 14

THURS, DEC. 14

MUSIC TOGETHER FOR BABIES AND TODDLERS

Early childhood music education specialist Cheryl Lev will bring her guitar and lots of fun musical props for everyone to enjoy. “Music Together” is a national award-winning parent-child music and movement program. Sponsored by the Friends of the Malibu Library. On Thursday, Dec. 14, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. For children ages 0-3 and their caregivers.

THURS, DEC. 14

AWARD SEASON FILM SCREENING WITH THE MALIBU FILM SOCIETY

See it before it opens in theaters! “All Of Us Strangers” stars Andrew Scott (“Black Mirror,” “Sherlock,” “Fleabag”) as a screenwriter whose chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor eventually leads him to return to his childhood home, where he discovers his parents apparently living just as they were on the day they died 30 years before. Free wine reception when doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 show at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. Tickets & additional info are available at www.MalibuFilmSociety.org.

THURS, DEC. 14

CHANUKAH PARTY AND LIGHTING AT POINT DUME VILLAGE

“Chanukah’s timeless relevance shines brightly today. In a world grappling with forces of darkness, akin to our ancestors, we find strength in unity,” said Rabbi Levi Cunin. “Like the Maccabees, our victory lies in standing together and spreading the light of goodness to every corner of the earth. Now, more than ever, Chanukah teaches us the enduring power of unity against the forces of evil. This year it’s up to every single one of us to be the Maccabees of our times, be warriors of light. Let’s gather to light our menorahs, dance, and stand strong with one another.” Join Chabad of Malibu on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 3:30 p.m. for a Chanukah Party and Lighting at Point Dume Village Shopping Center.

SAT, DEC. 16

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA AT MALIBU CITY HALL

Families can enjoy a tasty breakfast box, hot chocolate, and the chance to meet Santa Claus and his friends from the North Pole! The morning also includes an art activity, story time, and photo opportunities. Reservations are highly recommended, limited walk-ups will be accepted. On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Malibu City Hall Multipurpose Room. Cost is $10 per person. Pre-register online at malibucity.org/register. Limited walk-up registrations are available.

EVENT INCLUDES:

Breakfast Box

Art Activities

Storytime with the Malibu Library

Photos with Santa

SAT, DEC. 16

CAFFEINATED VERSE, OPEN MIC POETRY WITH SOPHIE KLAH

Join the Malibu Library for Caffeinated Verse. The event includes featured reader Sophie Klah, followed by an open mic format. On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. No RSVP is required.

SUN, DEC. 17

20TH ANNUAL WOODIE PARADE

The 20th Annual Malibu Christmas Woodie Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at Aviator Nation Dreamland. See classic woodies all decorated for Christmas.

SUN, DEC. 17

MALIBU LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL CLINIC

Join the Malibu Little League for a free baseball clinic with current and former major league players Ryan Braun, Derek Lee, and Mike Moustakas, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park.

TUES, DEC. 19

LVMCOG BOARD MEETING

Elected representatives from each member city, including Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Malibu, and Westlake Village, meet regularly on the third Tuesday of each month for the Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments (COG) Governing Board Meeting. The next meeting is on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Virtual meeting via Zoom. The agenda is available on the website at lvmcog.org.

TUES, DEC. 19

SEASONAL CRAFT: GINGERBREAD HOUSE

Join Community Services staff members each month for a complimentary simple and fun art activity! This month’s activity is making a Gingerbread House. From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Malibu Senior Center. Complimentary. RSVP is required.

THURS, JAN. 11

PARK TALES: ARCTIC ANIMALS

Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack and special guests. Children need to be accompanied by an adult. A yoga mat or blanket is recommended. The first Park Tales of 2024 is on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. This program is complimentary.

THURS, DEC. 21

SENIOR LUNCHEON: LET IS SNOW

Celebrate the holidays at the Senior Center’s December luncheon! Enjoy a delicious healthy lunch, socialize with friends, and enjoy a variety of entertainment for this month’s senior luncheon at the Malibu Senior Center from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be catered by Maggiano’s Little Italy and entertainment will be provided by the Malibu Senior Center Choir. Bring a new and unused toy to be donated to the LA County Fire Department Spark of Love Toy Drive. Pre-registration is required. Maximum 70 participants. When calling to RSVP, please inform staff if a vegetarian meal is requested. Pre-registration is required.

THURS, DEC. 28

ART CREATION STATION

Come have fun, be creative, and express yourself by making your own original art at the Malibu Library from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn about famous artists and different art techniques to create your own masterpiece. All materials will be provided. For kids ages 5-12 with a parent or guardian.

THURS, DEC. 28

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS

Join the Malibu Library on Thursday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. to learn and play the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Beginners and experts are welcome! For tweens and teens ages 12-17.

TUES, JAN. 16

SENIOR EXCURSION TO LACMA

LACMA is the largest art museum in the western United States, with a collection of nearly 152,000 objects that illuminate 6,000 years of artistic expression across the globe! Spend the afternoon exploring the museum and everything is has to offer. Participants have the option to enjoy lunch at The Counter Custom Burgers for an additional fee. The bus will pick up participants at Malibu Bluffs Park at 9:30 a.m. and will be dropped back off at Malibu Bluffs Park by 4:30 p.m. Please wear comfortable clothes and shoes, bring a water bottle, and snacks. Fee is $35.

THURS, JAN. 18

’21 MILES IN MALIBU’ COMPLIMENTARY FILM SCREENING AT SMC MALIBU CAMPUS

Presented by the Malibu Arts Commission MalibuCity.org/ArtTalks Shane Gang Pictures, in partnership with the Malibu Arts Commission and Santa Monica College-Malibu presents a screening of the film “21 Miles in Malibu,” on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at the SMC-Malibu Campus, 23555 Civic Center Way, Malibu Room 202/Lecture Hall. The film is a hybrid of personal stories of loss, the history of a loved place, and a cautionary tale of government indifference and citizen activism. Following the complimentary screening, there will be a discussion with local leaders on Pacific Coast Highway safety. An RSVP is required (ages 16 and older) to attend the event. Register at MalibuCity.org/ArtTalks.

FRI, JAN. 26

MAKE YOUR OWN SELFIE STAMP WORKSHOP

Want to add a personalized touch to notecards, wrapping paper, or paper? Carve your own selfie stamp! Learn how to draw and transfer your image onto the block to create your own stamp with the Community Service Department on Friday, Jan. 26. from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. No prior experience is required, just bring a photo of yourself on your phone and get ready to learn a new skill. All materials will be provided. A paying adult must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Fluidity by Mattie. The deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 19.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

KEEP CHRIST IN CHRISTMAS CAROLING AND CANDLE-LIGHTING

The 60th anniversary of the Malibu creche display was maintained by the Keep Christ in Christmas Committee. Community caroling and candle-lighting events will be held at the site on PCH and Webb Way on Dec. 3, 10, 17, and 24 at 1 p.m.

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING

Free Christmas tree recycling is offered to the community starting Dec. 27 through Jan. 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 23575 Civic Center Way (Chili Cook-Off lot). Collected trees will be recycled into mulch.

Note: Closed Dec. 29 through Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Please remove the following items from trees prior to recycling:

Water containers

Metal stands

Ornaments

Tinsel

Lights

For curbside recycling, cut the tree to fit in your green waste bin. Remove all decorations, especially metal.

LOSS SUPPORT GROUP AT MALIBU CITY HALL

This support group is designed to offer connection, community, and hope to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Share your experiences with others who have experienced a similar loss. Moderate by volunteer, Roxy DeCou. This complimentary program is on Dec. 20, Jan. 3, and 17; and on Feb. 7 and 21, on Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the Malibu Senior Center at 310.456. 2489 ext. 357, or at malibuseniorcenter@malibucity.org.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

WELLNESS WORKSHOPS

Learn ways to help release tension and stress, balance energy in the body, and promote a sense of well-being. Leave each workshop with restored inner harmony and receive the healing benefits of community connection. Instructed by The Mindry, TheMindry.com. The first workshop is Yin Yoga and Group Meditation on Jan. 20, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Ages 18 and over. Followed by a Restorative Soundback at 2:30 p.m. for ages 55 and over. The third workshop is Breathwork and Stress Management on Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. for ages 12 through 17. Pre-register at malibucity.org/register.

