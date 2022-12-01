Calendar for the week of Dec. 1, includes Holiday events

FRI, DEC. 2

PEPPERDINE TREE LIGHTING

This Friday, Dec. 2, Pepperdine University’s Tree Lighting is from 6 to 8 p.m. The beloved sold-out event will feature a tree lighting, a holiday reception, and celebratory songs.

FRI, DEC. 2

MALIBU PACIFIC CHURCH 2022 JINGLE JAM

Join in on the party at 6 p.m. on December 2nd. Bounce Houses, dance parties, picture spots, hot drinks, sing-a-longs, and Dinner will be provided for the low cost of FREE! Remember, the greatest way to spread Christmas cheer is to sing aloud for all to hear! Please register to let us know you are coming. https://subsplash.com/malibupacificchurch/lb/ev/+h2twpj5

SAT, DEC. 3

BOOK SIGNING: DIANE PETERSON

Diane Peterson, the author of “Hollywood Stuntwoman,” will be signing her books at the Coldwell Banker Realty office, at Cross Creek 23410 Civic Center Way, Suite D-2, from 12 to 2 p.m. Diane has been in over 200 movies and television shows, including “Titanic,” “Laundromat,” “Robocop 2,” “Airplane,” “Green Hornet” and many, many others. She has film credits for doubling Sharon Stone, Jessica Lange, Diane Keaton, Farrah Fawcett, and many other actresses.

SAT, DEC. 3

OUR LADY OF MALIBU CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE

Join in the fun and find the perfect gift at Our Lady of Malibu School’s Christmas Boutique on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in OLM’s Sheridan Hall, 3625 Winter Canyon Road. A variety of vendors, food trucks, and photos with Santa for a $20 donation.

SAT, DEC. 3

SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS REAL NIGHTLIFE EXPOSED

Wildlife photography taken with a camera trap — a camera triggered by a motion sensor — reveals animals we might never see with our own eyes. Johanna Turner returns to the Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center with an all-new collection of images. Meet the artist on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. This is a free event with free parking. For reservations or more information, email samo@wnpa.org (do not reply to this email) or call (805) 370-2302. For directions to the Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center, visit nps.gov. A portion of the funds from art sales will be used to support art and cultural programs.

DEC. 3 AND DEC. 4

MALIBU ART ASSOCIATION ART AND BOUTIQUE SALE

The Malibu Art Association will hold its first Art and Boutique sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Old Cosentino florist property on PCH across from Dukes Malibu.

SUN, DEC. 4

MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL WINTER GALA FUNDRAISER

Please join the Malibu High School Choir on Sunday, Dec. 4, for the Winter Gala at 5 p.m. at the Paradise Cove Rec Room for a fundraiser for the Aloha State Choral Festival. Purchase tickets at malibuhs.booktix.com. Tickets will include food, beverages, MHS vocal solos, duets, and carols.

The Malibu Middle Honors Choir and High School singers will be traveling to Hawaii in the spring to participate in the Aloha State Choral Festival. They will have the opportunity to perform in front of and receive evaluations from world-renown choral musicians as well as perform in a mass choir of singers nationwide and abroad. All proceeds from the Winter Gala will go toward the choral department and support our participation in the Aloha State Choral Festival.

SUN, DEC. 4

‘MUSIC INSPIRED ART’ EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION

“Music Inspired Art” is a community art exhibition featuring several visual artists and a tribute to Malibu’s love of music. The Opening Reception is Sunday, Dec. 4, at 12 p.m. and includes a live musical performance by A Call 2Peace. Celebrate the artists, view the artwork, and enjoy complimentary food and refreshments. An RSVP is not required.

Artwork will be displayed from Dec. 5, 2022, to Jan. 13, 2023, at the Malibu City Gallery (23825 Stuart Ranch Road). Gallery admission is complimentary and open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WED, DEC. 7

TOYS FOR TOTS

The Malibu Navy League coordinates the Toys for Tots program in Malibu as part of a national effort run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve since 1947 to distribute toys to children. This year, the event will be on Dec. 7 at First Bank Malibu in the Cross Creek Road shopping center.

WED, DEC. 7

VIRTUAL WORKSHOP SCHEDULED FOR MALIBU’S NEW ORGANIC WASTE RECYCLING PROGRAM

The City of Malibu is hosting a virtual workshop to help community members learn about the importance of, and how to successfully participate in, the city’s Organic Waste Recycling Program, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.

WED, DEC. 7

FULL MOON HIKE

Nighttime is a special time in the wilderness when a unique set of wildlife awakens. Enjoy the classically beautiful landscapes of Charmlee Wilderness Park from 6 to 7 p.m. basked in the moon’s glow and look out for nocturnal activity. Led by long-time Santa Monica nature enthusiast and naturalist. Check-in is at 5:45 p.m. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain at night. Preregistration required. Minimum: Five participants Maximum: 15 Participants

THURS, DEC. 8

PARK TALES: ART IN THE PARK

Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. On Thursday, Dec, 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Pre-registration is required at MalibuCity.org/Register, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

SAT, DEC. 10

SEMI-ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND ELECTRONIC WASTE COLLECTION

All residents of Los Angeles County may utilize mobile, one-day collection events throughout the county. Events will be held as scheduled, rain or shine. Download the bilingual (English/Spanish) event flyer at www.malibucity.org/DocumentCenter for details.

Please follow the transportation limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip when driving your HHW/E-waste to collection events for disposal. Business hazardous waste and electronic waste is not accepted. For a complete list of accepted materials, visit pw.lacounty.gov/epd/hhw/Hhw.

SAT, DEC. 17

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA AND FRIENDS

Families can enjoy a tasty breakfast box and the chance to meet Santa Claus and a couple of his friends from the North Pole! The morning also includes art activities, holiday games, and storytime with the Malibu Library. Show off your holiday pajamas and bring a camera! Reservations are recommended, maximum 60 participants. From 9 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall. $5 per person. Check-in begins at 8:45 a.m.

SAT, DEC. 10, AND SUN, DEC. 11

‘JOYS OF THE SEASON’ PACIFIC BALLET DANCE THEATRE

The Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre is bringing their “Joys of the Season” performance to the Smothers Theatre on Dec 10 and 11. Led by Director and Choreographer Natasha Middleton, this year marks the first time for the Pacific Ballet to bring their show to the Malibu theater at Pepperdine’s campus. Tickets are on sale now at www.pacificballetdancetheatre.com. Smothers Theatre is located at Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, 90263.

WED, DEC. 27, THROUGH JAN. 10

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING SERVICE

Free Christmas tree recycling is offered to residents from Dec. 27 through Jan. 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Dec. 30 to Jan. 2) at 23575 Civic Center Way (Chili Cook-off lot). Collected trees will be recycled into mulch. Remove all metal stands and decorations before dropping off trees.

ONGOING

ADAMSON HOUSE FUNDRAISER TOURS

Enjoy the festively decorated Adamson House for the holiday season, and explore this beautiful 1930s beach home filled with original ceramic tiles from Malibu Potteries. The docent-led tours of the house will run Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31. Tours will begin at 10 a.m. and start every half hour, with the final tour of the day at 2:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted for parties of less than six people. Refreshments will be served in the museum. Guests can pick up their gift at our Visitor Center.

Adults 16 and older: $25

Children under 16: $10

5-years and under: Free

Reservations required for groups of six or more: Call (310) 456-9378

All proceeds from the tours, as well as sales from the Visitor Center, benefit the Malibu Adamson House Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that uses the funds for the upkeep and preservation of the Adamson House. No refunds. Location is 23200 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu.

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENINGS

The Malibu Film Society has announced 14 films for the season. In-person screenings will continue to take place at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, and had just agreed to resume their free pre-show wine receptions.

For the latest version of their downloadable screening calendar, visit www.malibu film society.org. The first seven shows are now listed on their website. To start booking your seats, submit your link requests for online screenings on mfsreservations.org.

Reservations and link requests are free for all members of MFS. For non-members: remaining seats to in-person screenings (if any) will be made available one week before each show, with advance ticket purchase required (please note: we do not offer day-of-show ticket sales).

BOARD GAMES AND SOCIAL CLUB

Join Malibu community members for an afternoon of fun board games every Tuesday 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Games include bridge, canasta, checkers, chess, dominos, and mancala. RSVP required. This is an ongoing drop-in program.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience is necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center, $5 per class.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way. The Malibu Farmers Market is hosting a vintage, art, and brunch Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

