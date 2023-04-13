Calendar for the week of April 13

FRI, APRIL 14

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT

The Pepperdine Guitar Department presents a concert featuring musicians studying with world-renowned classical guitar virtuoso Christopher Parkening. A variety of works are presented in both solo and ensemble settings. At The Malibu Library from 3 to 4 p.m. in the meeting room.

SAT, APRIL 15

DOCUMENT AND HHW/E-WASTE EVENT

Residents can wrap up their spring cleaning at the city’s free household hazardous waste and electronic waste collection and secure document shredding day. Drop off latex paint, motor oil, batteries, and electronics, and bring confidential papers to shred onsite (limit five standard-size boxes per household) on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at City Hall upper parking lot. For more information, visit www.MalibuCity.org/EarthMonth.

MON, APRIL 17

MALIBU JEWISH CENTER AND SYNAGOGUE TO COMMEMORATE HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY

Everyone is invited to join the Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue (MJCS) as it commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day (also known as Yom Hashoah) on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m.

A candle-lighting ceremony will be followed by the special debut screening of the documentary “A Sacred Space, Rebuilding a Memory.” The film documents the former members and survivors of the Pacov Jewish community of Southern Bohemia, Czech Republic, as well as the story of how sacred Torah Scrolls from that country survived the Holocaust and are still used today by American and British congregations.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s Executive Producer, Karen Koblitz, an LA-based artist and an Associate Professor Emerita of the Roski School of Art and Design at USC; and founder/ co-chair of the Czech non-profitTikkun Pacov, which is restoring the former Pacov Synagogue to remember the Jewish residents of Pacov, a community now gone, and create a space that will serve as a museum, gathering space, and cultural and educational center.

The film was created in collaboration with filmmaker Dale Bluestein and Executive Producer Pavel Tychtl.

MJCS is located at 24855 Pacific Coast Highway.

TUES, APRIL 18

SILVER FOX WALK

Staff will guide participants on a walk through a Malibu park while discussing native plants and animals on Tuesday, April 18, at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Legacy Park and on May 16 at Zuma Beach Trail. These walks are a distance of 1.5 miles with primarily gravel terrain. RSVP is required the Friday before the walk at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357.

WED, APRIL 19

ORGANIC WASTE RECYCLING VIRTUAL TRAINING

The city is hosting a virtual training on organic waste recycling, waste reduction, and how to separate kitchen food scraps to participate in the city’s new Organic Waste Recycling Program on Wednesday, April 19, from 7 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Organic Waste Recycling Program is an important way for the community to help address climate change and protect the environment. Participants will receive a free kitchen caddy. The 1.9-gallon, dishwasher-safe caddies are easy to fill, carry, empty, and clean. The Zoom link and more information about the program, including the city’s online Zero Waste Guide, are on the website.

THURS, APRIL 20

JUBILATIONS OUTDOOR POETRY READING

Join Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie for a gathering themed to celebrate joy in a time of whelming possibilities, to give voice to the true nature of vitality modeled on the natural world, and to attend to the power of love and joy on Thursday, April 20, at 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Gathering is open air and features selected poets, open mic, and conversation.

This event is part of the city’s free poetry workshops in partnership with Malibu Library, the Malibu Poet Laureate Committee, the Malibu Arts Commission, and the Friends of the Malibu Library, offering community members engaging, educational opportunities to find expression through poetry with a renowned local poet.

THURS, APRIL 20

NATIONAL POETRY MONTH: DESIGN A POETRY-INSPIRED TOTE BAG

Celebrate National Poetry Month by designing your own poetry-inspired tote bag to carry library books and more on Thursday, April 20, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Learn how you can discover poets and poetry at the library while you decorate your tote. For teens ages 13-17.

SAT, APRIL 22

NATURE HIKE AT LEGACY PARK

Join Recreation Supervisor Chris Orosz on an informative walk around Legacy Park on Saturday, April 22, from 9 to 10 a.m. Starts at the Malibu Library. Explore the native plant pallet of the Santa Monica Mountain region and how Malibu’s Community Services Department uses exclusively native plants for landscaping and incorporates earth-friendly management practices at all city properties. All participants will receive a packet of narrow-leaf milkweed seed for their home landscape.

SAT, APRIL 22

SMART GARDENING WORKSHOP

The Los Angeles County Public Works Department is presenting a free beginner’s workshop on techniques of backyard composting, worm composting, water-wise gardening, “grasscycling,” and edible gardening on Saturday, April 22, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Malibu City Hall. Attendees will be able to purchase compost bins at a discount after the workshop. There are several workshops being held in various locations. For more information, including the locations and schedules of all the workshops, visit the webpage at dpw.lacounty.gov/epd/sg/wk_scheds.cfm.

SAT, APRIL 22

EARTH DAY SUNDIALS

Join the City of Malibu for a creative workshop on Saturday, April 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center in Malibu Bluffs Park. Costs $25 per person. The sun keeps us warm and gives us light and life on Earth. Did you know it can also help us tell time? In this lesson, students learn how to use UV light to create sundials. Each participant will go home with a sundial to use at home. All supplies are included.

SUN, APRIL 23

SURF THERAPY IN MEMORY OF MIKE TREINEN AT SURFRIDER BEACH

April Surf Therapy event in loving memory to retired Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Treinen on Sunday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Surfrider Beach.

THURS, APRIL 27

WINGS OVER MALIBU ANNUAL SPRING GALA FUNDRAISER

The Emily Shane Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity based in Malibu and serving children across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, will be hosting its annual gala spring fundraiser “Wings Over Malibu” the evening of Thursday, April 27, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Ocean Room at Duke’s Restaurant in Malibu. Tickets are available for purchase at bit.ly/WOM23. Our online silent auction can be accessed at bit.ly/WOM23auction. Bidding commences on April 20, and final bids will be accepted until 8 p.m. on April 27. For more information, please contact The Emily Shane Foundation at info@emilyshane.org.

FRI, APRIL 28

COLLEGE ART CREATIVE WORKSHOP

Enhance your creativity and explore the medium of collage. Learn how to combine materials like paper, cardboard, and fabric to create unique artwork at the Michael Landon Community Center on Friday, April 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. $35 per person. The instructor will guide students through composing a layout, building surfaces, and gathering materials according to color, texture, and pattern. Discover numerous ways to manipulate paper, cardboard, fabric, and more. Instructed by Toby Salkin Jacobson.

SAT, APRIL 29

THE WRITE TIME: POETRY WRITING WORKSHOP WITH MALIBU POET LAUREATE ANN BUXIE AND ERICHA SCOTT

Join Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie and Ericha Scott to explore different forms of poetry, inspire poetry approaches, and encourage new works on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Participants should bring writing materials, ideas, and creativity to the workshops.

ONGOING

CERT TRAINING COURSE

The City of Malibu is offering the next round of the highly popular Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. The series of seven classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m., April 13 through May 25 in the Multipurpose Room at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

PEP WILLIAMS PHOTO EXHIBIT “BEHIND BARS”

The City of Malibu Arts Commission’s newest public art exhibition in the Malibu City Gallery, “Behind Bars,” by renowned photographer Pep Williams, is open to visitors through May 5, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road).

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. They are led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

BROADWAY JAZZ DANCE

Enter stage right to the senior center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. Class is Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Senior Center. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

