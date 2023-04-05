HomeNews
BREAKING: One Person Killed following crane incident on Las Flores

Emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance. File Photo

One person died in Malibu after a crane overturned near the Pacific Coast Highway Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the individual was an operator and was trapped inside after they had crashed into a pole. The in incident occurred around 6 p.m. The person died before firefighters arrived.

According to cbsnews.com crews tried to contact the operator but the person did not respond. It is unclear what caused the collision. Authorities have not released the identity of the person.

