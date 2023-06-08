BREAKING: Malibu Lagoon and surrounding beaches closed due to a six gallon spillage of untreated sewage

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued beach closures for the following areas due to the release of approximately 5,000 to 6,000 gallons of untreated sewage:

Malibu Lagoon State Beach

¼ mile north of Malibu Lagoon State Beach

¼ mile south of Malibu Lagoon State Beach

Public Health officials are advising residents or visitors planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid contact with ocean water and wet sand in the areas noted above. The cause of the sewage discharge was a damaged wastewater line which resulted in sewage entering the storm drain at the corner of Malibu Canyon Road and Potter Road in Malibu. The wastewater line has been stopped and the immediate area cleaned.

The Department of Public Health will conduct water sampling daily, and the closures will remain in effect until Public Health receives sampling results indicating that bacterial levels meet health standards.



Per @lapublichealth Due to a recent discharge of raw sewage portions of Malibu Lagoon State Beach are closed:

1/4 mile up & down coast from Malibu Lagoon. pic.twitter.com/tvaGdnVcq2 — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) June 8, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...