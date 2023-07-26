BREAKING: Brush fire on Topanga Canyon and Santa Maria Road; road closures in effect

Authorities are responding to a 1/2 acre brush fire that broke out in Topanga Canyon and Santa Maria Rd on Wednesday afternoon. Some structures threatened. Air tankers on the way. Nearby residents are sheltering in place. No evacuations at this time. Topanga Canyon is closed from PCH to Mulholland.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

The @LACoFDPIO is responding to an approx 1/2 acre fire in medium brush with a moderate rate of spread, light wind out of the west at Topanga Cyn Blvd & Santa Maria Rd. Some structures threatened. Topanga Cyn is closed from PCH to Mulholland. @LHSLASD @CERTMalibu @MalibuVOP pic.twitter.com/zXUa9Kk919 — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) July 26, 2023

Topanga Cyn Blvd is closed from PCH to Mulholland due to #OwenFire (Santa Maria Rd). Avoid the area and let the firefighters do their job. — TCEP (@TCEP90290) July 26, 2023

Topanga Canyon is opened to residents and emergency personal only from PCH to Mulholland for the next four hours, per CHP.

🔥Owen Fire🔥 Topanga Cyn Blvd is open to residents and emergency personnel ONLY from PCH to Mulholland for next 4 hours. Please note: Emergency equipment may be blocking parts of Topanga Cyn so avoid area. @CityMalibu @LACoFDPIO @LHSLASD @LACOFD @TCEP90290 — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) July 26, 2023



As of 4:15, Topanga Canyon reopened to everyone. Take percaution while driving on Topanga Canyon, fire equipment may be seen around the area.

Alternative routes are Malibu Canyon and Kanan Road.

