Boys & Girls Club of Malibu host two-step and line dancing at Aviator Nation Dreamland in Malibu

Dancing specialists from the Chili Cook-Off led a small group of participants last Thursday at the popular venue

Members of the Boys & Girls Club and Aviator Nation Dreamland Malibu have paired up again for another great event — line dancing.

“We had so much fun on Sunday at Malibu Chili Cook-Off, we are bringing everyone back together for music and dancing,” the event invite said. “Join DJ Short Shorts and dancers Eric & Nick from Breakin’ Boots. They will be teaching two-step and line dancing throughout the evening.”

Last Thursday night, Aviator Nation Dreamland held a special event in collaboration with the Malibu Boys & Girls Club, Breakin’ Boots 2, and music from DJ Short Shorts. Despite a small turnout, the ecstatic group was eager to learn two-step and line dancing.

Eric Cepeda and Nick Nieto from Breakin’ Boots teach events, couples for weddings, and more. They were recently at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off last month.

“We get asked to teach really fun events like this and it’s hard to say no,” Cepeda said.

“Line dancing is so popular right now; we just have so much fun with it,” Nieto said.

Nieto said it was his first time at the Malibu Chili-Cook Off and said he was blown away.

“I thought it was absolutely amazing, I was blown away at the size of it, how awesome the turnout was, and how many people we got to just dance was so cool,” Nieto said. “People we’re scared to dance but we we’re the kind of influence to say ‘Hey give it a shot’ and next thing you know, they were dancing all night long — it was awesome.”

Cepeda said they try to make dancing less scary and intimidating for everyone.

DJ Short Shorts (center) and dancers Eric & Nick from Breakin’ Boots held a two-step and line dancing fundraiser at Aviator Nation Dreamland in Malibu last Thursday. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“We try to make sure we’re having fun,” he said. “People get intimated and then they get frustrated and don’t want to do it; OK, let’s slow it down and let them learn, because if you’re not smiling you’re doing it wrong.”

Follow @breakinboots on Instagram for events.

Aviator Nation Dreamland Malibu Director of Events & Live Experiences Jessica Balinski said they love collaborating with the Malibu Chili Cook-Off and Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

“We love what the Boys & Girls Club do,” she said. “We wanted to get something that was still close to the Malibu Chili Cook-Off just to get everyone still in the mood of it, we had a great time on Sunday with this DJ and the dance scene at the Chili Cook-Off, and we were like, let’s take some donations at the door, see who’s going to show up and just have a good time, this event was no pressure on it, it was super lightweight, but I think there’s more bigger projects in the works between Aviator Nation and the BGCM.”

The venue has also had some new updates to the patio.

“We just started revamping our patio, which is going to be really cool, new bar, new sign, new paint, and then we’regoing to be getting new furniture,” Balinski said. “Inside is super loungy, but we’re definitely going to be bringing more restaurant-style seating outside; we’re just trying to utilize the patio more, but there’s going to be a lot more stuff coming.”

To see their upcoming events, follow @aviatornationdreamland on Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...