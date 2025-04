Miss Tangerine A5677731 came to Agoura from Lancaster. She is currently bopping around the yard and sniffing everything on her walks. Loves dogs and people but can be a little shy with new people at first.

Come by and meet this absolute sweetie pie today!

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

Tangerine A5677731

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...