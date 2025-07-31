Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Meet Loki: Thursday, July 31

Meet Loki A5666541



At 9 years old, Loki is the kind of dog who reminds you how special senior dogs truly are. He’s goofy, gentle, affectionate, and just wants to be part of the fun.

He loves plush toys (even if they only last five seconds), naps like a pro, and thrives when surrounded by people and love. He’s amazing with other dogs, wonderful with kids, and one of the sweetest souls we’ve met.

Loki has been in foster care since the LA fires, and during that time, HHA funded his medical care, including a full dental with extractions, removal and testing of multiple benign lumps, treatment for ear infections, skin allergies, and more — all so he could feel his best and find his forever home.

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

