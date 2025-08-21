Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Meet Bella: Thursday, August 21

Meet Bella

Bella A5706561 is around 11 years old. Absolutely gorgeous seal point dilute calico with stunning blue eyes. She is declawed and free roaming with other cats.

She is going to need a home with experienced cat adults, as she has a tendency to be spicy until she’s comfortable. She was a patient at our vet partners for her senior checkup. She is in perfect health and ready for adopting to a loving home.

You can meet her and many other kitties in the Habikat!

Clear The Shelters Event happening the month of August. All Adoption fees are waived for all pets at all 7 LA County Animal Care Centers!

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

